Residential properties for sale in Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus

houses
26
27 properties total found
House in Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 100 m²
$48,000
House in Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 41 m²
Residential building in the Brest district. 1950.P. 1st floor. General SNB- 61.4 sq.m, total…
$5,000
House in Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 114 m²
A box of an apartment building in Brest region. 2022 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 114.4 sq.m., g…
$26,900
House in Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1961 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 62.8 sq.m., General. - 52…
$16,000
House in Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
Residential building in the Brest district. 1952 1st floor. General SNB- 54.5 sq.m, total.- …
$15,900
House in Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 39 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1953 1st floor. General.SNB - 50.1 sq.m., General. - 38…
$13,900
House in Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 49 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1951 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 55.1 sq.m., General. - 48…
$10,500
House in Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 34 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1961 1 floor General.SNB - 43.7 sq.m., General. - 34.2 …
$16,000
House in Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 97 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1986 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 96.9 sq.m., General. - 96…
$47,000
House in Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
Residential building in the Brest district. 1975 1st floor. General SNB- 53.7 sq.m, total.- …
$18,000
House in Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 106 m²
A box of an apartment building in Brest region. 2023 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 105.85 sq.m., …
$27,000
House in Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 36 m²
Residential building in Brest district. 1 floor. Total SNB - 45.7 sq.m, total. - 36.3 sq.m.,…
$25,000
House in Astramecava, Belarus
House
Astramecava, Belarus
Area 46 m²
Lot 8127. Selling an apartment building in ag. Ostromechevo Call for more detailed informati…
$26,990
House in Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 140 m²
Sale of a residential building in Brest district, Vysokovskoye direction 161669СРОЧНО!!! Hou…
$75,000
House in Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1st floor. General.SNB - 56.9 sq.m., total. - 44.8 sq.m…
$4,500
House in Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 44 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Brest district, Vysokovskoye direction 202303 Resident…
$17,000
House in Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1925 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 59.8 sq.m., General. - 55…
$19,000
House in Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 57 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1935 1st floor. General.SNB - 70.7 sq.m., General. - 56…
$10,500
House in Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 196 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Brest district, Vysokovsky direction 182942Zhiloy hous…
$150,000
House in Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 95 m²
$81,500
House in Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 32 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1988 1 floor General.SNB - 42.3 sq.m., General. - 32.3 …
$33,000
House in Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 49 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1965 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 52.0 sq.m., General. - 48…
$16,500
House in Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 41 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1930 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 47.5 sq.m., General. - 40…
$8,000
House in Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1960 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 69.2 sq.m., General. - 51…
$45,000
3 room apartment in Astramecava, Belarus
3 room apartment
Astramecava, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/2
$25,800
House in Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 149 m²
Residential building in the Brest district 1 floor. General SNB- 149.3 sq.m, total.- 149.3 s…
$92,000
House in Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 121 m²
House for finishing in the Brest district. 2020.P. 1st floor. General SNB- 151.5 sq.m, total…
$39,500
