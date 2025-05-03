Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of warehouses in Belarus

Minsk
26
Minsk Region
40
Brest
7
Brest Region
7
Warehouse 15 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 15 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 15 m²
Floor 2/4
Production and storage facilities on the street are offered for rent. Engineering 12 (depart…
Price on request
Warehouse 1 200 m² in Aronava Slabada, Belarus
Warehouse 1 200 m²
Aronava Slabada, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 1 200 m²
Floor 1
Rent an area in the building for industrial and warehouse goals. good condition of wall an…
Price on request
Warehouse 456 m² in Brest, Belarus
Warehouse 456 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 456 m²
Warehouse - hangar (purpose - a building specialized for repair and maintenance of cars) for…
Price on request
Warehouse 206 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 206 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 206 m²
Floor 1/5
Room 206.4 m2 is rented on the first floor with a separate entrance to Timiryazev 65A. On th…
Price on request
Warehouse 331 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 331 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 331 m²
Floor 1/5
The premises are located in the basement of the new administrative building, with windows at…
Price on request
Warehouse 16 m² in Valikae Scikleva, Belarus
Warehouse 16 m²
Valikae Scikleva, Belarus
Area 16 m²
Floor 1/1
In Bolshoe Stiklevo (2.5 km outside the Moscow Ring Road, Mogilev direction) the following p…
Price on request
Warehouse 656 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 656 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 656 m²
Floor 1/2
premium commercial proposal in the heart of Minsk! Rent a modern 2-storey room with a tota…
Price on request
Warehouse 1 085 m² in Hacezyna, Belarus
Warehouse 1 085 m²
Hacezyna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 1 085 m²
Floor 1/1
Are you looking for a safe and convenient place to store your goods? We have a great offer f…
$5,445
per month
Warehouse 472 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 472 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 472 m²
Floor 1/2
We present a unique commercial location in the heart of the city! A separate building wi…
$10,650
per month
Warehouse 900 m² in Valikae Scikleva, Belarus
Warehouse 900 m²
Valikae Scikleva, Belarus
Area 900 m²
Floor 1/1
Warehouse 350 m2 with heating, sectional doors, height to beam 6.5 m Warehouse 900-1800 m2 w…
$2,437
per month
Warehouse 105 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 105 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 105 m²
Floor 4/6
Warehouses are located on the 4th floor in a multi-level heated complex with freight elevato…
Price on request
Warehouse 75 m² in Brest, Belarus
Warehouse 75 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/3
Non-residential premises with a separate entrance for rent in the industrial zone of the cit…
Price on request
Warehouse 128 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 128 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 128 m²
Contract number with the agency 81/5a from 2024-07-13
Price on request
Warehouse 821 m² in Barysaw, Belarus
Warehouse 821 m²
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 821 m²
Floor 1/3
An isolated room with a total area of ​​820.6 sq. m. in Borisov is for rent for production o…
Price on request
Warehouse 841 m² in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 841 m²
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 841 m²
Floor 1/1
We bring to your attention a warehouse 840.9 square meters. m, located at: Minsk region, Min…
$4,205
per month
Warehouse 200 m² in Brest, Belarus
Warehouse 200 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Warehouse / production premises are rented: 200 sq.m. in the north-western part of the city.…
Price on request
Warehouse 660 m² in Zaslawye, Belarus
Warehouse 660 m²
Zaslawye, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 660 m²
Floor 1/1
Two (possibly separately) production and warehouse premises with an area of ​​330 sq.m each …
$1,766
per month
Warehouse 200 m² in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 200 m²
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
Unheated warehouse for rent, area 580.9 sq.m, ceiling height 6 m, 2 entrance gates, fenced t…
Price on request
Warehouse 300 m² in Sluck, Belarus
Warehouse 300 m²
Sluck, Belarus
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for rent heated warehouse premises from 300 sq.m to 1193 sq.m in Slutsk, on Lenin S…
Price on request
Warehouse 120 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 120 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 120 m²
Unheated warehouse premises in the eastern part of the city of Brest with an area of ​​120 t…
Price on request
Warehouse 5 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 5 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 5 m²
Warehouse premises with a total area of ​​42.9 m are available for rent.It is also possible …
Price on request
Warehouse 330 m² in Zaslawye, Belarus
Warehouse 330 m²
Zaslawye, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 330 m²
Floor 1/1
Two (possibly separately) production and warehouse premises with an area of ​​330 sq.m each …
$914
per month
Warehouse 86 m² in Brest, Belarus
Warehouse 86 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/1
Warehouse heated room with 2 (two) separate entrances for rent in the industrial zone of the…
Price on request
Warehouse 1 308 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Warehouse 1 308 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 1 308 m²
Floor 2/3
The multifunctional room is suitable for the warehouse s/s Zhdanovichsky, ul. Zarechny, 1B…
Price on request
Warehouse 300 m² in Aronava Slabada, Belarus
Warehouse 300 m²
Aronava Slabada, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
Floor 1
Rent an area in the building for industrial and warehouse goals. good condition of wall an…
Price on request
Warehouse 600 m² in Aronava Slabada, Belarus
Warehouse 600 m²
Aronava Slabada, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 600 m²
Floor 1
Rent an area in the building for industrial and warehouse goals. good condition of wall an…
Price on request
Warehouse 158 m² in Hacezyna, Belarus
Warehouse 158 m²
Hacezyna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 158 m²
Floor 1/1
We bring to your attention a warehouse with an area of 158.1 square meters. m, located at th…
$1,204
per month
Warehouse 1 501 m² in Perasady, Belarus
Warehouse 1 501 m²
Perasady, Belarus
Rooms 8
Area 1 501 m²
Floor 1/2
A warehouse is for rent, located on a fenced area of ​​0.2951 hectares in the agricultural t…
$1,935
per month
Warehouse 1 776 m² in Svietlahorsk, Belarus
Warehouse 1 776 m²
Svietlahorsk, Belarus
Area 1 776 m²
Floor 1/1
Are you looking for the perfect storage or production location? We have a great offer for yo…
$10,650
per month
Warehouse 525 m² in Suharukia, Belarus
Warehouse 525 m²
Suharukia, Belarus
Area 525 m²
Number of floors 1
A warehouse is rented in Sukhorukie p., Bazovskaya str., 1B-1.The warehouse is located 5 km …
$7,644
per month
