Monthly rent of commercial properties in Belarus

Minsk
972
Hrodna
26
Lida
9
Mahilyow Region
5
1 255 properties total found
Shop 95 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 95 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 1
Rent a multifunctional (office, showroom, services) room with a total area of 95.2 sq.m. on …
Price on request
Manufacture 15 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture 15 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 15 m²
Floor 2/4
Production and storage facilities on the street are offered for rent. Engineering 12 (depart…
Price on request
Shop 47 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 47 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/1
A retail space with an area of 46.7m2 is rented on the first floor, at the entrance to the m…
Price on request
Shop 61 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 61 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 61 m²
Floor 1
Room 60.5 sq.m. on the street Bumazhkova 37A.First floor of the apartment building.The cost …
$457
per month
Office 48 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 48 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 48 m²
We rent an office in the central part of the city with developed infrastructure, located on …
Price on request
Shop 271 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 271 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 271 m²
Floor 1
Rent a multifunctional (shopping, office, services) room with a total area of 271.4 m2 on In…
Price on request
Office 112 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 112 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 112 m²
Floor 6/6
Office space is rented in the business center at 9, 111.7m2.The business center is located i…
$1,066
per month
Office 272 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 272 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 272 m²
Floor 5
An office block is rented in the BC on 11A Zhukovsky Street, with an area of 272.2 m2.Fifth …
Price on request
Office 273 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 273 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 273 m²
Floor 6/7
Rental of an office block in the BC on 11A Zhukovsky Street, with an area of 273 m2.The offi…
Price on request
Commercial property 122 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial property 122 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/9
Rental of a commercial space with a separate entrance (122.4 m2), Rafieva Street, 52Spacious…
$2,071
per month
Office 26 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 26 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 3
An office space with a total area of 26.2 m2 is rented, located on the third floor of the Te…
Price on request
Commercial property 1 005 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial property 1 005 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 1 005 m²
Floor 1/5
We bring to your attention a car dealership / detailing room with an area of 1005.3 square m…
$9,073
per month
Warehouse 15 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 15 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 15 m²
Floor 2/4
Production and storage facilities on the street are offered for rent. Engineering 12 (depart…
Price on request
Office 17 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 17 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 3/4
Office rooms of office type on the street are offered for rent. Engineering 12 (departure fr…
Price on request
Shop 24 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 24 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 1
Commercial premises with an area of 23.6m2 are rented on the first floor of the building of …
Price on request
Commercial property 182 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial property 182 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 12
Area 182 m²
Floor 1/2
The commercial premises are located on the 1st floor of the administrative building in the v…
Price on request
Office 19 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 19 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 1
Renting of the premises of the Ukrainian ul. The 1st floor of the residential building. 18.…
Price on request
Manufacture 90 m² in Astrosycy, Belarus
Manufacture 90 m²
Astrosycy, Belarus
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
You can buy the lavash line and all the equipment as your own property! We offer for rent a …
Price on request
Shop 113 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 113 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 113 m²
Floor 1
Commercial premises are rented at Turovskogo street,4 area 113.3m2Location:-Highly populated…
Price on request
Shop 1 477 m² in Pinsk, Belarus
Shop 1 477 m²
Pinsk, Belarus
Area 1 477 m²
Floor 1/1
Rent Object status - Trading Address: Pinsk, Krasnoarmeyskaya, 18k Square: 1 477.3 m2 Re…
$5,482
per month
Office 423 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 423 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 15
Area 423 m²
Floor 3/3
Office in the business center "Green Plaza" in the center of Minsk! The office has undergone…
Price on request
Торговые помещения 35 м2- 220 м2 в г. Дзержинск in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Торговые помещения 35 м2- 220 м2 в г. Дзержинск
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
Предлагаем Вашему внимание торговые помещения площадью от 35 м2 до 220 м2, в ТЦ «Мокаопт»…
$14
per month
Office 323 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 323 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 323 m²
Floor 1/12
Rental of commercial and administrative premises in a convenient locationAddress: Minsk, Bog…
Price on request
Office 30 m² in Aresniki, Belarus
Office 30 m²
Aresniki, Belarus
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 2
Rent: Your ideal business companion! ❤️ Two unique premises and a playground are rented out!…
Price on request
Commercial property 369 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial property 369 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 369 m²
Floor 1/9
We offer for rent a retail space of m2 on Vera Khoruzhey Street, 19. The premises are locate…
Price on request
Manufacture 132 m² in Dubrovenski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 132 m²
Dubrovenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 132 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer for rent production areas ideal for the business of manufacturing metal structures …
$1,200
per month
Office 150 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 150 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 150 m²
Floor 7/23
Office space for rent on the 7th floor of the business center at 67 Timiryazev Street. The a…
$1,279
per month
Office 166 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 166 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 8
Area 166 m²
Floor 1/16
Rent of premises of 165.5 square meters, located on the first floor of the 16-story business…
Price on request
