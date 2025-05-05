Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Radvanicki selski Savet, Belarus

houses
18
House in Malya Radvanicy, Belarus
House
Malya Radvanicy, Belarus
Area 106 m²
Sale of a house box in Brest district, Radvanich direction 202502Korobka residential buildin…
$26,500
House in Malya Radvanicy, Belarus
House
Malya Radvanicy, Belarus
Area 114 m²
Residential house for clean finishing in Brest region. 2024 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 113.8 s…
$70,000
House in Malya Radvanicy, Belarus
House
Malya Radvanicy, Belarus
Area 56 m²
Residential building in the Brest district. 1969.P. 1st floor. General SNB- 67.2 sq.m, total…
$18,000
House in Valikia Radvanicy, Belarus
House
Valikia Radvanicy, Belarus
Area 84 m²
Lot 8740. Capital House in Radvanichsky S/SCall for more detailed informationIf you are tire…
$73,900
House in Radvanicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radvanicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 85 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 2023 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 101.0 sq.m., total. - 84.…
$77,000
House in Radvanicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radvanicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 29 m²
Residential building in the Brest district. 1968 1st floor. General SNB- 36.6 sq.m, total.- …
$13,000
House in Malya Radvanicy, Belarus
House
Malya Radvanicy, Belarus
Area 55 m²
Residential building in the Brest district. 1948.P. 1st floor. General SNB- 55.3 sq.m, total…
$12,500
House in Malya Radvanicy, Belarus
House
Malya Radvanicy, Belarus
Area 85 m²
A box of an apartment building in Brest region. 2017 1st floor General.SNB - 84.7 square met…
$19,800
House in Malya Radvanicy, Belarus
House
Malya Radvanicy, Belarus
Area 102 m²
House for clean decoration in Brest district. 2019 year.p. 1st floor. Total.SNB - 124.81 squ…
$57,000
House in Radvanicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radvanicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 156 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 2017 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 164.1 sq.m., total.-156.4…
$115,000
House in Radvanicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radvanicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 27 m²
A house of residential type in the Brest region. 1st floor, attic. General.SNB - 26.6 sq.m.,…
$27,000
House in Radvanicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radvanicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 124 m²
Box of a residential building in Brestsky R-N.1 floor. SNB - 141.7 sq.m., total. - 123.6 sq.…
$34,900
House in Radvanicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radvanicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 130 m²
Box of a residential building in the Brest district. 2021 1st floor. General SNB - 130.0 sq.…
$34,000
House in Valikia Radvanicy, Belarus
House
Valikia Radvanicy, Belarus
Area 114 m²
Lot 8340. Sale of a cottage in Small Radvanichs! Sign up to view the first number listed in …
$69,900
House in Malya Radvanicy, Belarus
House
Malya Radvanicy, Belarus
Area 165 m²
Residential building in Brest district. 2014 year.p. 1st floor. Total.SNB - 169.3 square met…
$88,000
House in Radvanicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radvanicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 148 m²
Box of a residential building in the Brest district. 2020.P. 1st floor. General SNB- 207.0 s…
$18,900
House in Radvanicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radvanicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 33 m²
Garden house in Brest district. 1 floor, attic. Total SNB - 33.0 sq.m, total. - 33.0 sq.m. 3…
$9,900
House in Radvanicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radvanicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 180 m²
A box of a country house of residential type in the Brest region. 2017 1st floor, attic. Tot…
$25,800
