Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Agarodnicki selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Agarodnicki selski Savet, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lyscycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 58 m²
Residential building in the Kamenetsk district. 2013 1st floor. General SNB- 57.7 sq.m, tota…
$28,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Makarava, Belarus
2 room apartment
Makarava, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/2
2 bedroom apartment, yeah. Makarovo, st. Sports, 1971.p., 2/2 brick, 55.1 / 54.0 / 31.2 / 10…
$14,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Agarodnicki selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes