Apartments for sale in Belarus

Minsk
1486
Maladzyechna
45
Mahilyow
139
Baranavichy
30
4 781 property total found
2 room apartment in Ulukaue, Belarus
2 room apartment
Ulukaue, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/5
Spacious and bright two-bedroom apartment for sale at: ag. Ulukovie, Youth Street, 50. The h…
$55,000
Apartment in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 58 m²
Lot 8750. apartment in Kievka. Call for more information Our customers do not pay for agency…
$54,000
2 room apartment in Brest, Belarus
2 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 5/5
Lot 8753. Call for more detailed information Two-bedroom apartment for sale in the center of…
$62,000
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/5
Exclusive apartment in the "Gate of Minsk" ❤️ Luxury two-bedroom apartment in the heart of t…
$169,000
2 room apartment in Zhodzina, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 5/9
2-bedroom apartment in Jodino ❤️ Spacious two-bedroom apartment for sale in a developed area…
$43,500
1 room apartment in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 6/16
Lot 8752. Call for more detailed information For sale 1-room apartment in Brest, Morozov str…
$62,600
1 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 10/11
With Remont! For sale is a new one-room apartment with a niche at Ryzhkov D.53 - an area on …
$31,000
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale 1 apartment in a good, green area with developed infrastructure.The apartment is lo…
$53,000
2 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/12
Apartment for sale with two living rooms in Grodno on Kosmonauts Avenue, house 38A.Excellent…
$45,000
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 17/20
Species 2-k apartment in the Flagman residential complex with a personal parking space in an…
$145,000
2 room apartment in Losnica, Belarus
2 room apartment
Losnica, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/5
2-bedroom apartment for sale ❤️ Nice two-bedroom apartment in the center of Losnitsa! Addres…
$20,900
Apartment 60 rooms in Edki, Belarus
Apartment 60 rooms
Edki, Belarus
Rooms 60
Area 5 150 m²
Number of floors 3
On a large landscaped territory (1.65 hectares) cozy and functionally located hotel and rest…
$2,40M
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/9
Bright and cozy 2-room apartment in the heart of Slutsk ❤️An apartment that is easy to fall …
$36,500
3 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
3 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/9
Spacious apartment in the prestigious area of Borisov ❤️ Three impassable rooms, a large kit…
$81,000
3 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 103 m²
Floor 2/7
A unique place with preserved pine array and luxurious sunsets. This is a great offer for th…
$154,990
6 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
6 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 244 m²
Floor 2/2
We sell a house in an elite development near the Drozda reservoir. The house is located in t…
$1,28M
3 room apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/5
Sale of 3-room apartment in the South neighborhood! * 1 et./5-et. brick house, capital repa…
$42,000
3 room apartment in Smarhon, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/5
Three-bedroom apartment with good renovation, ready for accommodation ❤️ Spacious three-bedr…
$42,500
2 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 4/5
2-bedroom apartment in a landscaped area ❤️ For sale a two-bedroom apartment, ready for repa…
$30,900
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 7/9
3-bedroom apartment for sale at the address Korzhenevsky St., 1, Corp. 2 - 10 minutes to st.…
$88,000
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 10/16
Apartment for sale per. Makayenka, 4!Apartment with high-quality renovation, ready for livin…
$165,000
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 6/9
Excellent 1-bedroom apartment for sale in one of the most popular and environmentally friend…
$62,900
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 5/21
For sale in a house called "Lima" quarter of South America on the 5th floor. The total area…
$84,900
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 7/12
This is your apartment! And she's in the center of the capital.25 Zaslavskaya Street In this…
$121,000
1 room apartment in Navaselle, Belarus
1 room apartment
Navaselle, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale is a bright and very spacious apartment with excellent renovation 15 minutes from t…
$45,000
3 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
3 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/5
3-room apartment in the best area of Borisov ❤️ Warm three-bedroom apartment with a practica…
$55,900
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/5
1. The apartment is in ordinary living condition and is fully ready for living (requires cos…
$65,000
3 room apartment in Smarhon, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 9/9
Three-bedroom apartment in the East ❤️ For sale 3-k apartment with a good layout for a frien…
$32,000
1 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
1 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 5/10
For sale is a large 1-bedroom apartment with an area of 42.4 m2 μr-n Swedish Hill. There are…
$43,500
2 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
2 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/10
Spacious 2-room apartment for sale in a new house in the heart of the city with modern high-…
$77,900
