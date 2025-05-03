Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Belarus

29 properties total found
Townhouse in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Townhouse
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 184 m²
Townhaus in Brest. 2013 1st floor, attic. General SNB- 188.3 sq.m, total.- 184.0 sq.m, resid…
$220,000
Townhouse in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Townhouse
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 113 m²
For sale apartment for decoration in a blocked residential building in Ag. Bright Street.A p…
$130,000
Townhouse in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Townhouse
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 182 m²
Description Introduced! All documents are ready (separate passport and registration certifi…
$139,000
Townhouse in Minsk, Belarus
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
Area 346 m²
An excellent option for a large friendly family is an apartment in a townhouse in 2000 with …
$375,000
Townhouse in Dziehciaroŭka, Belarus
Townhouse
Dziehciaroŭka, Belarus
Area 175 m²
Cozy two-storey townhouse in European style, 3 km from Minsk!Convenient location of the vill…
$180,000
Townhouse in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Townhouse
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 143 m²
Premium Townhouse adjacent to the forest is for sale in the prestigious closed Residential C…
$420,000
Townhouse in Minsk, Belarus
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
Area 153 m²
For sale three-level apartment (townhouse) in a house for three apartments. The total area o…
$143,000
Townhouse in Minsk, Belarus
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
Area 122 m²
Offer for citizens who prefer comfort: an apartment in a low-rise brick 3-apartment building…
$125,000
Townhouse 4 rooms in Hrodna, Belarus
Townhouse 4 rooms
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a townhouse (a two-storey house connected by one common wall with neighboring on…
$179,500
Townhouse in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Townhouse
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 518 m²
Spacious and bright townhouse with magnificent views. It is sold as a whole (1034.7 sq. m.),…
$170,000
Townhouse in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Townhouse
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 101 m²
Townhouse in Brest. 1995 2nd floor. General.SNB ~ 151.6 sq.m., total.~ 101.2 sq.m., lived.~ …
$77,000
Townhouse 4 rooms in Hrodna, Belarus
Townhouse 4 rooms
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a townhouse (a two-storey house connected by one common wall with neighboring on…
$173,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Minsk, Belarus
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 346 m²
Number of floors 4
A great option for a large friendly family–an apartment in a townhouse built in 2000 with it…
$375,000
Townhouse in Minsk, Belarus
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
Area 239 m²
For sale 3 level townhouse in Minsk on the street. New 16.The plot is fully prepared, fenced…
$170,000
Townhouse in Babruysk, Belarus
Townhouse
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 397 m²
Number of floors 2
A cozy townhouse located in the best place of Bobruisk: next to the river and the sanatorium…
$140,000
Townhouse in Minsk, Belarus
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
Area 155 m²
For sale apartment in a blocked residential building (half house) on Altai street 111-1, wit…
$145,000
Townhouse in Dacnaa, Belarus
Townhouse
Dacnaa, Belarus
Area 126 m²
I will sell the townhouse, the village of Dachnaya, Orshansky district, Moskovskoye, for exa…
$56,000
Townhouse in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Townhouse
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 153 m²
Townhouse in Brest. 2023 1st floor, attic. General.SNB - 177.6 sq.m., total. - 153.2 sq.m., …
$97,000
Townhouse in Brest, Belarus
Townhouse
Brest, Belarus
Area 213 m²
Townhouse in Brest. 2020 p. 2 floor, attic. Total SNB - 218.5 sq.m., total. - 212.9 sq.m., l…
$285,000
Townhouse in Druzhny, Belarus
Townhouse
Druzhny, Belarus
Area 134 m²
Spacious 4-room townhouse (apartment) with an area of 133.6 m2 in Druzhny p., Flower Lane, P…
$75,000
Townhouse in Minsk, Belarus
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
Area 212 m²
Townhouse with total area of 211.5 m2The spacious living room of 20.48 m2 creates an ideal a…
$399,000
Townhouse in Brest, Belarus
Townhouse
Brest, Belarus
Area 116 m²
Townhouse in Brest. 1968 p. Reconstruction 2012 1 floor, attic, ground floor. General.SNB - …
$105,000
Townhouse in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Townhouse
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 111 m²
Townhouse in Brest. 1995 2nd floor. General.SNB ~ 169.0 sq.m., total.~ 110.8 sq.m., lived.~ …
$87,000
Townhouse in Brest, Belarus
Townhouse
Brest, Belarus
Area 167 m²
Townhouse in Brest. 2016 2 floors. General.SNB - 189.1 sq.m., total. - 167.2 sq.m., lived. -…
$165,000
Townhouse in Minsk, Belarus
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
Area 278 m²
Tanhaus with a furniture of 100% readiness and spa complex with a pool in the prestigious co…
$250,000
Townhouse 5 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Townhouse 5 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey cozy house for sale in Minsk in a prestigious place on Bogdanovich Lane Modern ho…
$189,000
Townhouse in Minsk, Belarus
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
Area 163 m²
For sale is a magnificent 3-level townhouse with a plot of land, located in the quiet privat…
$299,000
Townhouse in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Townhouse
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 150 m²
Sale of a tankhouse in Brest, YAMNO-VYSHULKI 170089Blocked residential building in a landsca…
$140,000
Townhouse in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Townhouse
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 215 m²
For sale is an exclusive new stylish energy-efficient premium cottage with its own pond and …
$265,000
