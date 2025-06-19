Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Belarus

Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Minsk, Belarus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 14/15
Four rooms and nbsp; Apartment with a terrace of 42.18 m2 in a 3B house according to the gen…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Minsk, Belarus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 15/15
One of the best apartments in China: a three-room penthouse with a terrace of 8.53 m2, which…
Price on request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Minsk, Belarus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Floor 15/15
Penthouse with a terrace of 41.46 m2 and nbsp; at home 3B according to the General Plan at M…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Ratamka, Belarus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Ratamka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Floor 5/5
The largest apartment for sale in the Piers complexApartment with high-class renovation and …
$520,000
Penthouse in Minsk, Belarus
Penthouse
Minsk, Belarus
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 4
Construction start - May 2022. End of June 2023. Prices of apartments 1 + 1 start from 140,0…
$140,138
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Minsk, Belarus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 14/15
One of the best & oacute; apartment in the complex: penthouse with a terrace of 37.62 m2 on …
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Minsk, Belarus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 15/15
A two-room penthouse with a terrace of 17.21 m2 with magnificent views of the city at home 3…
Price on request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Minsk, Belarus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 15/15
A magnificent penthouse with a terrace of 13.30 m2, from which panoramic views of the city o…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Minsk, Belarus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 15/15
Best offer MK Porcelain! Penthouse with south terrace     37.12m2 on the 15th floor of the 3…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Minsk, Belarus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 14/14
Penthouse with a terrace of 8.04 m2 in a 3B house according to Og & oacute; lower plan at MK…
Price on request
