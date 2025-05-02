Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Leninski selski Savet, Belarus

apartments
6
houses
9
15 properties total found
House in Leninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Leninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 15 m²
Residential building in the Zhabinkovsky district. 1985.p. 1st floor. Total.SNB - 23.8 squar…
$35,000
House in Leninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Leninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
Residential house in Zhabinkovskoe district. 1st floor. SNB - 75.2 sq.m., total. - 61.0 sq.m…
$13,000
House in Leninski, Belarus
House
Leninski, Belarus
Area 165 m²
Residential house in Zhabinkovskoe district. 2002 1 floor, attic, ground floor. General.SNB …
$84,000
3 room apartment in Leninski, Belarus
3 room apartment
Leninski, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/2
3-room apartment, Leninsky p., Zavodskaya str., 1969 p., 2 / 2 brick, 52.3 / 52.3 / 47.3 / 5…
$20,900
House in Leninski, Belarus
House
Leninski, Belarus
Area 46 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Zhabinkovsky district, Leninsky s/s 203281Zhiloy house…
$26,500
2 room apartment in Leninski, Belarus
2 room apartment
Leninski, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 5/5
2-bedroom apartment, sanatorium Bug, 1977, 5 / 5 brick, 49.9 / 48.1 / 29.5 / 6.9, bathroom s…
$23,000
House in Leninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Leninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 78 m²
Residential house in Zhabinkovskoe district. 2011 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 94.6 sq.m., Gener…
$54,000
House in Leninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Leninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 35 m²
Garden house in Brest R-N.1 floor, attic. General - 34.59 sq.m. 2 rooms. Walls: material - s…
$18,048
2 room apartment in Leninski, Belarus
2 room apartment
Leninski, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/5
Sale of a two-room apartment in Zhabinkovsky district, ag. Leninsky 2020472-room apartment, …
$27,900
House in Leninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Leninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 130 m²
Agricultural Academy in the Zhabinkovsky district. 1976 Reconstruction 2014 1st floor. Gener…
$64,900
2 room apartment in Leninski, Belarus
2 room apartment
Leninski, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/2
2-room apartment, ag. Leninsky, Kosmonautov Street, 1965, 2 / 2 brick, 41.0 / 41.0 / 28.2 / …
$20,600
2 room apartment in Leninski, Belarus
2 room apartment
Leninski, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/5
2 apartment in the bedroom, sanatorium and quote; Bug & quot;, 1977, 2/5 brick, 49.7 / 47.9 …
$30,000
2 room apartment in Leninski, Belarus
2 room apartment
Leninski, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/3
Sale of a two-room apartment in Zhabinkovsky district, ag. Leninsky 1912772-room apartment, …
$23,000
House in Leninski, Belarus
House
Leninski, Belarus
Area 106 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Zhabinkovsky district, Leninsky s/s 194080Zhila house …
$15,500
House in Leninski, Belarus
House
Leninski, Belarus
Area 66 m²
Residential house in Zhabinkovskoe district. 1971 1st floor General.SNB - 71.8 sq.m., Genera…
$31,000
