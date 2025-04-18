Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Hmeleuski selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Hmeleuski selski Savet, Belarus

houses
5
5 properties total found
House in Hmeleva, Belarus
House
Hmeleva, Belarus
Area 74 m²
Residential building in the Zhabinkovsky district. 1968 1st floor. General SNB- 74.0 sq.m, t…
$18,000
House in Hmeleuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hmeleuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 184 m²
Residential house in Zhabinkovskoe district. 2020 1 floor General.SNB - 191.4 sq.m., General…
$149,000
House in Hmeleuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hmeleuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Zhabinkovsky district, Khmelevsky s/s 194165Zhila hous…
$15,800
House in Hmeleva, Belarus
House
Hmeleva, Belarus
Area 45 m²
Residential building in the Brest district. 1960 1st floor. General SNB- 44.5 sq.m, total.- …
$12,000
House in Hmeleva, Belarus
House
Hmeleva, Belarus
Area 78 m²
Residential house in Zhabinkovskoe district. 1984 1 floor General.SNB - 90.2 sq.m., General.…
$35,000
