  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Znamienski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

apartments
7
houses
23
36 properties total found
House in Znamia, Belarus
House
Znamia, Belarus
Area 33 m²
$7,000
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
2 room apartment in Stradziec, Belarus
2 room apartment
Stradziec, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/2
Sale of a two-room apartment in Brest district, ag. Suffer 1716882-room apartment, ag. Suffe…
$15,500
House in Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 35 m²
$7,900
House in Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 29 m²
Residential building in the Brest district. 1998 1st floor. General SNB- 33.0 sq.m, total.- …
$8,500
1 room apartment in Pryluki, Belarus
1 room apartment
Pryluki, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment in a locked residential building in Brest district. 1960 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 3…
$17,300
Apartment in Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
Apartment in a locked residential building in Brest district. 1980 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 4…
$6,900
House in Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 100 m²
Country house of residential type in Brest R-N.1 floor, attic. General.SNB - 99.86 sq.m., Ge…
$28,900
House in Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 160 m²
Box of a residential building in the Brest district. 2019.P. 1st floor. Total. SNB ~ 160.0 s…
$39,000
House in Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 91 m²
$11,500
3 room apartment in Znamienka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Znamienka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/2
$20,800
House in Znamienka, Belarus
House
Znamienka, Belarus
Area 215 m²
Box of a residential building in the Brest district. 2021 1st floor, attic. General. - 215.2…
$35,000
House in Stradziec, Belarus
House
Stradziec, Belarus
Area 85 m²
$51,900
4 room apartment in Miedna, Belarus
4 room apartment
Miedna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/2
$22,900
3 room apartment in Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 3/3
$49,000
House in Znamienka, Belarus
House
Znamienka, Belarus
Area 70 m²
Residential building in the Brest district. 1952 1st floor. General SNB- 70.2 sq.m, total. 7…
$9,600
House in Lienina, Belarus
House
Lienina, Belarus
Area 26 m²
$3,000
House in Pryluki, Belarus
House
Pryluki, Belarus
Area 87 m²
$69,900
House in Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
A house is sold in a quiet cozy place of the village of Vishnevka Slutsky district. The to…
$9,000
House in Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 35 m²
$5,000
House in Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 111 m²
Sale of a house box in Brest district, Domachevsky direction 200613Korobka residential build…
$19,500
House in Znamienka, Belarus
House
Znamienka, Belarus
Area 81 m²
Sale of a house box in Brest district, Domachevsky direction 190208Korobka residential build…
$26,000
House in Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 19 m²
Garden house in the Brest region. 2021 1st floor, General.SNB - 18.9 sq.m. Room 1. Walls: Th…
$9,500
House in Lienina, Belarus
House
Lienina, Belarus
Area 56 m²
$3,500
House in Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 20 m²
Garden house in the Brest region. 2005 1st floor. General. - 20.0 sq.m. Room 1. Walls: The m…
$16,900
House in Znamienka, Belarus
House
Znamienka, Belarus
Area 140 m²
Sale of a house box in Brest district, Domachevsky direction 193924Korobka residential build…
$26,500
House in Znamienka, Belarus
House
Znamienka, Belarus
Area 74 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Brest district, Domachevsky direction 200343Zhiloy hou…
$51,900
House in Znamienka, Belarus
House
Znamienka, Belarus
Area 50 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1961 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 61.4 sq.m., General. - 50…
$25,000
House in Znamienka, Belarus
House
Znamienka, Belarus
Area 121 m²
Residential house for clean finishing in Brest region. 2024 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 121.2 s…
$75,000
House in Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 156 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Brest district, Domachevsky direction 182218Zhila hous…
$85,000
House in Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
Residential building in the Brest district. 2018.P. 1st floor. General SNB- 69.5 sq.m, total…
$69,900
Properties features in Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
