  2. Belarus
  3. Navickavicki selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Navickavicki selski Savet, Belarus

House in Navickavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Navickavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Residential building in the Kamenetsk district. 2017.P. 1st floor, attic. General SNB- 52.2 …
$8,200
House in Navickavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Navickavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 53 m²
Residential building in the Kamenetsk district. 2012 1st floor. General SNB - 52.9 sq.m, tot…
$135,000
House in Navickavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Navickavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 53 m²
Lot 6904. Cozy wooden houses for an unforgettable holiday in the Belovezhskaya Forest. The h…
$135,000
House in Navickavicy, Belarus
House
Navickavicy, Belarus
Area 57 m²
Residential building in the Kamenetsk district. 1960 1st floor. General SNB- 73.2 sq.m, tota…
$8,300
House in Navickavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Navickavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 162 m²
Residential building in the Kamenetsk district. 1992 1st floor. General SNB- 162.3 sq.m, tot…
$39,000
