  2. Belarus
  3. Muhavecki selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus

houses
180
180 properties total found
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 85 m²
A residential-type dacha in the Brest district. 2020.P. 1st floor, attic. General SNB- 106.0…
$62,000

House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 126 m²
Lot 7674. Residential house in the village of WolvesCall for more information Our customers …
$100,000

House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 97 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Brest district, Mukhavetsky direction 192057Zhiloy hou…
$95,000

House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
Garden house in the Brest region. 2013 2nd floor. General. - 45.0 sq.m. 2 rooms. Walls: mate…
$29,500

House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 108 m²
A house of residential type in the Brest region. 2014 1st floor. General. - 108.0 sq.m., 3 r…
$137,000

House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
A box of a country house of residential type in the Brest region. 2020 1st floor, attic. Wal…
$32,000

House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 29 m²
Garden house in the Brest region. 1986 1st floor. General - 28.7 sq.m. Room 1. Walls: materi…
$18,000

House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 41 m²
Box of a garden house in the Brest district. 1995.P. 1st floor, attic. General SNB - 41.0 sq…
$4,200

House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 24 m²
Garden house in the Brest district. 1988 1st floor, attic. Total.- 24.0 sq.m. 2 rooms. Walls…
$14,950

House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
A cottage of residential type in the Brest region. 2019 2 floors. General.SNB ~ 200.0 sq.m.,…
$87,000

House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
A box of a country house of residential type in the Brest region. 2024 1st floor. General. -…
$21,000

House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 197 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 2015 1st floor, attic. General.SNB - 199.8 sq.m., total…
$260,000

House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 86 m²
A house of residential type in the Brest region. 2015 1st floor, attic. General. - 85.5 sq.m…
$89,000

House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 47 m²
Garden house in the Brest region. 1990 1st floor, attic. General - 46.7 sq.m. 2 rooms. Walls…
$18,300

House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 30 m²
Box of a country house of residential type in Brest R-N.1 floor. Total - 30.2 sq.m. Walls: T…
$30,000

House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 116 m²
A box of an apartment building in Brest region. 2019 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 116.4 sq.m., g…
$45,000

House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 127 m²
A box of a country house of residential type in the Brest region. 2024 p. 1 floor General.SN…
$60,000

House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 28 m²
Garden house in Brest district. 1st floor, attic. Total - 28.1 sq.m. 2 rooms. Walls: materia…
$7,300

House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 103 m²
Dachute house of residential type in Brest district. 2014 p. 1st floor. Total SNB - 102.5 sq…
$42,000

House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
Garden house in Brest district. 1997.p. 1st floor, attic. Total.SNB - 44.5 square meters.m, …
$14,900

House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 131 m²
A residential-type dacha in the Brest district. 1st floor + attic. General SNB- 146.12 sq.m,…
$120,000

House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 130 m²
A residential country house in the Brest district. 2023 1st floor, attic. Total ~ 130.0 sq.m…
$69,000

House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 75 m²
A house of residential type in the Brest region. 2023 1st floor, attic. Total.~75.0 sq.m. 2 …
$39,900

House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 165 m²
Residential building for finishing in the Brest district. 2024 1st floor. General SNB- 197.0…
$82,900

House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 23 m²
Lot 8624. Dacha near the Brest line. Buying a cottage near the Brest line is easy! Call the …
$18,500

House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 117 m²
Lot 6052. Do you want to escape from the bustle of the city - and directly to your future co…
$52,000

House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 30 m²
Box of a country house of residential type in Brest R-N.1 floor. General. - 30.2 sq.m., Wall…
$30,000

House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 143 m²
A house of residential type in the Brest region. 2014 1st floor, attic. General.SNB - 163.26…
$125,000

House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 108 m²
A country house of residential type in Brest district. 2017 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 128.0 sq…
$110,000

House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 119 m²
In Brest in ST "Armeets-3" sold a residential house for clean finishing.The total area of th…
$62,000


