Monthly rent of houses in Belarus

Minsk Region
5
Kalodziscanski selski Savet
3
8 properties total found
Mansion 5 rooms in Uhnauka, Belarus
Mansion 5 rooms
Uhnauka, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 370 m²
Floor 1/2
For long-term rent, a luxurious cottage with a swimming pool, sauna, barbecue area, banquet …
$3,000
per month
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Kopishche, Belarus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
Stylish, cozy duplex in a picturesque area 5 km from the Moscow Ring Road, Minsk, near the v…
$2,200
per month
3 bedroom house in Minsk, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 1
Stylish, cozy house in a picturesque area 5 km from Moscow Ring Road, Minsk, near the villag…
$2,500
per month
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 1 450 m²
Number of floors 3
A large house in a picturesque place near the Tsnyanskoye Reservoir is for rent. Looking f…
Price on request
Cottage 7 rooms in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Cottage 7 rooms
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 2
Magnificent cottage for rent: the perfect balance of comfort and comfort❤️ For rent a spacio…
$1,800
per month
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House 10 bedrooms in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House 10 bedrooms
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 3
A large three -story building for 10 rooms in a picturesque place is rented - Kolodyshchi (6…
$3,900
per month
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Valikae Scikleva, Belarus
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Valikae Scikleva, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 368 m²
Number of floors 2
For rent a spacious two-storey residential building in Bolshaya Stiklevo, Moskovskaya str., …
$2,300
per month
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
A cozy house for rent in the picturesque corner of Kolodishchi! Looking for the perfect pla…
$1,199
per month
