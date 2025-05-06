Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Malaryta
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Malaryta, Belarus

apartments
37
houses
7
44 properties total found
3 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
3 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/2
3-room apartment, Malorita, Sovetskaya Street, 1971, 1/2 brick, 67.9 / 48.4 / 7.67, bathroom…
$26,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
3 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 4/5
3-room apartment, Malorita, Parkova Street, 1978, 4/5 panel, 73.5 / 72.0 / 43.4 / 7.2, bathr…
$25,000
Leave a request
House in Malaryta, Belarus
House
Malaryta, Belarus
Area 229 m²
House for clean decoration in.Little one. 2018 year.p. 1st floor.attic. Total.SNB - 228.8 sq…
$49,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
2 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/5
2-room apartment, Malorita, Nesenyuk str., 2012 p., 1 / 5 brick, 60.0 / 57.0 / 30.3 / 11.0, …
$32,000
Leave a request
House in Malaryta, Belarus
House
Malaryta, Belarus
Area 112 m²
An apartment building in Malorita. 1987 1 floor General.SNB - 111.5 sq.m., General. - 111.5 …
$40,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
1 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/3
1-bedroom apartment, Malorita, Sovetskaya Street, 1976, 1/3 panel, 26.8 / 26.1 / 11.6 / 5.8,…
$13,500
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
3 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/5
3-room apartment, Malorita, Zavodskaya Street, 1990, 1/5 brick, 65.6 / 62.5 / 38.9 / 7.9, ba…
$31,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
2 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/5
2 bedroom apartment, g. Malorita, st. Lermontova, 1965, 4/5 brick, 45.0 / 44.1 / 31.0 / 5.6,…
$22,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
3 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 5/5
3-room apartment, Malorita, Sovetskaya Street, 1991, 5 / 5 brick, 65.1 / 62.7 / 38.5 / 7.6, …
$23,800
Leave a request
Apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
Apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Area 56 m²
Apartment in a blocked residential building in Brest district. 1957 1 floor General.SNB - 56…
$18,000
Leave a request
House in Malaryta, Belarus
House
Malaryta, Belarus
Area 151 m²
A box of an apartment building in Malorita. 2023 1st floor. General. - 150.9 sq.m., Kuh. - 1…
$48,200
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
2 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/5
Sale of the two-room Apartment in the Maloritsky district and of Mr. Malorit the 1901942-roo…
$21,700
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
1 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 3/5
1-bedroom apartment, Malorita, Mayakovsky St., 2008, 3 / 5 brick, 45.8 / 42.9 / 21.8 / 9.1, …
$23,900
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
4 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/5
4-room apartment, Malorita, Sovetskaya Street, 1975, 3 / 5 panel, 66.3 / 65.2 / 46.9 / 7.53,…
$24,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
3 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 5/5
3-room apartment, Malorita, Sovetskaya Street, 1998, 5 / 5 brick, 64.6 / 62.4 / 39.1 / 7.3, …
$21,600
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
3 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/2
3-room apartment, Malorita, Kostyakova str., 1991 p., 2/2 brick, 67.8 / 66.3 / 40.4 / 10.2, …
$24,250
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
1 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/5
1 bedroom apartment, g. Malorita, st. Sovetskaya, 2005, 3 / 5 brick, 38.0 / 36.0 / 20.9 / 7.…
$16,500
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
3 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/4
3-bedroom apartment, Malorita, Maruda Street, 1992, 1/4 panel, 71.5 / 67.3 / 42.3 / 9.1, bat…
$39,300
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
4 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/5
Sale of a four-room apartment in Malorita district, Malorita 1902384-room apartment, Malorit…
$31,000
Leave a request
House in Malaryta, Belarus
House
Malaryta, Belarus
Area 176 m²
An apartment building in Malorita. 2003 2 floors, basement floor. General.SNB - 261.9 sq.m.,…
$65,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
2 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/4
Sale of a two-room apartment in Malorita district, Malorita 1716752-room apartment, Malorita…
$19,900
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
2 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/5
2-bedroom apartment, Malorita, Lermontov Street, 1966, 4 / 5 brick, 41.0 / 40.2 / 26.4 / 5.8…
$29,900
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
2 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/4
2-room apartment, Malorita, Lermontov St., 1964, 2/4 block, 42.5 / 30.1 / 5.8, combined bath…
$15,500
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
2 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/4
2-room apartment, Malorita, Nesenyuk Street, 1985, 1/4 panel, 54.9 / 30.3 / 8.8, bathroom se…
$24,900
Leave a request
Apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
Apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Sale of an apartment in a blocked house in Malorita district, Malorita 200277Kvartira in a b…
$21,900
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
2 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 5/5
2-room apartment, Malorita, Lermontov Street, 1966, 5 / 5 brick, 41.3 / 40.5 / 25.6 / 5.5, b…
$11,500
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
3 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 5/5
3 bedroom apartment, g. Brest, st. Sovetskaya, 1975, 5 / 5 panel, 55.2 / 36.9, separate bath…
$21,500
Leave a request
House in Malaryta, Belarus
House
Malaryta, Belarus
Area 133 m²
Residential building in Malothy. 2017.P. 1st floor. General SNB- 138.2 sq.m, total.- 132.5 s…
$115,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
4 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/4
4-room apartment, Malorita, Sovetskaya Street, 1990, 1/4 panel, 84.1 / 80.4 / 54.0 / 9.2, ba…
$33,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Malaryta, Belarus
2 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 5/5
Sale of a two-room apartment in Malorita district, Malorita 1721472-room apartment, Malorita…
$18,600
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go