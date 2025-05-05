Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vysokaye
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Vysokaye, Belarus

apartments
9
houses
11
20 properties total found
2 room apartment in Vysokaye, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vysokaye, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/5
2-room apartment, High, Str. Builders, 1982, 2 / 5 brick, 51.2 / 49.2 / 29.8 / 7.2, bathroom…
$27,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Vysokaye, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vysokaye, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/4
2-bedroom apartment, High, Str. Builders, 1985, 3/4 panel, 56.1 / 54.3 / 30.1 / 8.45, bathro…
$22,000
Leave a request
House in Vysokaye, Belarus
House
Vysokaye, Belarus
Area 161 m²
Residential house in Kamenetsky district. 1994 2nd floor. General.SNB - 474.1 sq.m., total. …
$65,000
Leave a request
House in Vysokaye, Belarus
House
Vysokaye, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Residential house in Kamenetsky district. 1945 1st floor. General.SNB - 73.1 sq.m., total. -…
$11,500
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Vysokaye, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vysokaye, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/3
2-bedroom apartment, High, Zoe Kosmodemyanskaya St., 1987, 2/3 brick, 51.2 / 49.5 / 27.3 / 9…
$26,800
Leave a request
House in Vysokaye, Belarus
House
Vysokaye, Belarus
Area 194 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Kamenetsky district, the city of Vysokoye 190323Zhiloy…
$69,000
Leave a request
House in Vysokaye, Belarus
House
Vysokaye, Belarus
Area 150 m²
Residential building in Kamenetsky r-not. 2015 year.p. 2 floors. Total.SNB - 153.1 square me…
$175,000
Leave a request
House in Vysokaye, Belarus
House
Vysokaye, Belarus
Area 244 m²
LOT 0888. A solid residential building in the city of Vysokoe 2003. Total pl. 244.2 m2, resi…
$75,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Vysokaye, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vysokaye, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of a two-room apartment in the Kamenetsky district, Vysokoe 1907382-room apartment, Vys…
$9,300
Leave a request
House in Vysokaye, Belarus
House
Vysokaye, Belarus
Area 156 m²
Sale of a residential building in Kamenetsky district, Vysokoye 193803Zhiloy house in Kamene…
$75,000
Leave a request
House in Vysokaye, Belarus
House
Vysokaye, Belarus
Area 152 m²
Residential building in the Kamenetsk district. Until 1940.P. Reconstruction of 2008. 1 floo…
$67,000
Leave a request
House in Vysokaye, Belarus
House
Vysokaye, Belarus
Area 130 m²
Residential building in the Kamenetsk district. 1st floor. General SNB- 130.9 sq.m, total.- …
$61,900
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Vysokaye, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vysokaye, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/5
2-bedroom apartment, High, Str. Builders, 1992, 1 / 5 panel, 57.6 / 55.7 / 30.4 / 9.2, bathr…
$31,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Vysokaye, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vysokaye, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/5
2-room apartment, High, Str. Builders, 1990, 3 / 5 panel, 53,2 / 52,3 / 30,3 / 8,7, bathroom…
$24,700
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Vysokaye, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vysokaye, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 4/4
3-room apartment, Vysokoe, Lenin Street, 1996, 4/4 panel, 71.1 / 66.9 / 42.8 / 9.1, bathroom…
$25,800
Leave a request
House in Vysokaye, Belarus
House
Vysokaye, Belarus
Area 44 m²
Sale of a residential building in Kamenetsky district, Vysokoye 193790Zhiloy house in Kamene…
$20,000
Leave a request
House in Vysokaye, Belarus
House
Vysokaye, Belarus
Area 111 m²
Residential house in Kamenetsky district. 2005 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 110.9 sq.m., general…
$67,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Vysokaye, Belarus
Apartment
Vysokaye, Belarus
Area 78 m²
Apartment in a blocked residential building in the Kamenetsk district. 1989.P. 1st floor. Ge…
$49,900
Leave a request
House in Vysokaye, Belarus
House
Vysokaye, Belarus
Area 46 m²
Residential building in the Kamenetsk district. 1955 1st floor. General SNB- 56.9 sq.m, tota…
$11,800
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Vysokaye, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vysokaye, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 4/5
2-bedroom apartment, High, Str. Builders, 1992, 4 / 5 panel, 57.3 / 55.4 / 30.4 / 9.2, bathr…
$20,800
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go