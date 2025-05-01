Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus

Apartment in Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 18 m²
$12,000
House in Klejniki, Belarus
House
Klejniki, Belarus
Area 104 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1978 1 floor General.SNB - 103.9 sq.m., General. - 103.…
$49,500
House in Klejniki, Belarus
House
Klejniki, Belarus
Area 486 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 2004 2 floors, attic, ground floor. General.SNB - 766.3…
$250,000
House in Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 49 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1st floor. General.SNB - 54.8 sq.m., General. - 48.8 sq…
$40,000
House in Klejniki, Belarus
House
Klejniki, Belarus
Area 114 m²
Residential building in the Brest district. 2014.P. 1st floor. General SNB- 121.1 sq.m, tota…
$120,000
House in Klejniki, Belarus
House
Klejniki, Belarus
Area 113 m²
A box of an apartment building in Brest region. 2020 1 floor General.SNB - 133.4 sq.m., Gene…
$69,000
House in Klejniki, Belarus
House
Klejniki, Belarus
Area 284 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1992 2 floors, attic, ground floor. General.SNB - 283.7…
$320,000
House in Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 404 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Brest district, Kleinikovsky direction 161661The resid…
$290,000
House in Klejniki, Belarus
House
Klejniki, Belarus
Area 23 m²
$24,900
House in Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 128 m²
Lot 8581. Selling a big dacha for Kleiniki. Sign up to see the number in the ad. Look at the…
$26,990
House in Klejniki, Belarus
House
Klejniki, Belarus
Area 181 m²
A box of a residential building in Brest district. 2009 year.p. 1st floor, attic. Total.SNB …
$65,000
House in Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 102 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1st floor, attic. General.SNB - 115.9 sq.m., total. - 1…
$65,000
House in Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 88 m²
Lot 8537. Stylish house in ST near D. SkokieCall for more detailed informationOur customers …
$74,900
House in Klejniki, Belarus
House
Klejniki, Belarus
Area 140 m²
Residential building in Brest district. 3 floor. Total SNB - 213.7 sq.m, total. - 140.2 sq.m…
$126,000
House in Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 133 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1st floor. General.SNB - 153.45 sq.m., total. - 132.65 …
$100,000
House in Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 83 m²
Lot 8738. Cozy dacha behind Kleiniki. Sign up to see the number in the ad. Look at the photo…
$19,000
House in Klejniki, Belarus
House
Klejniki, Belarus
Area 117 m²
A box of an apartment building in Brest region. 2006 1st floor. General. - 116.9 sq.m., 5 ro…
$36,500
House in Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 173 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Brest district, Kleinikovsky direction 190298Zhiloy ho…
$150,000
House in Klejniki, Belarus
House
Klejniki, Belarus
Area 104 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Brest district, Kleinikovsky direction 202492Zhiloy ho…
$100,000
House in Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 95 m²
Lot 8029. A plot of land for the construction and maintenance of a residential building on w…
$30,000
House in Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1st floor. General.SNB - 96.5 sq.m., General. - 52.0 sq…
$44,000
House in Klejniki, Belarus
House
Klejniki, Belarus
Area 76 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1st floor. General.SNB - 76.0 sq.m., total. - 76.0 sq.m…
$64,000
House in Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1989 1 floor General.SNB - 51.9 sq.m., General. - 44.6 …
$17,500
House in Klejniki, Belarus
House
Klejniki, Belarus
Area 76 m²
$63,900
House in Klejniki, Belarus
House
Klejniki, Belarus
Area 166 m²
Sale of a house box in Brest district, Kleinikovsky direction 202222Korobka residential buil…
$89,000
Apartment in Klejniki, Belarus
Apartment
Klejniki, Belarus
Area 89 m²
Sale of part of a residential building in the Brest district, Kleinikovsky direction 183454P…
$50,000
House in Klejniki, Belarus
House
Klejniki, Belarus
Area 258 m²
Sale of a house box in the Brest district, Kleinikovsky direction 172439Korobka residential …
$130,000
Properties features in Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus

