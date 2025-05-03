Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Commercial
  4. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Belarus

Minsk
14
Hrodna
3
Mahilyow Region
3
Vitsebsk Region
8
Show more
Manufacture Delete
Clear all
100 properties total found
Manufacture 5 894 m² in Hlusk, Belarus
Manufacture 5 894 m²
Hlusk, Belarus
Area 5 894 m²
Number of floors 2
The production base includes 3 (three) capital buildings: - administratively-produced buildi…
$110,961
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Русский
Manufacture 190 m² in Vasejski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 190 m²
Vasejski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer an inexpensive option for starting a business. Excellent location 11 km from the ci…
$18,000
Leave a request
Manufacture 266 m² in Brest, Belarus
Manufacture 266 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 2
A multifunctional building owned in the industrial zone of the city of Brest (p - n Graevka)…
$87,000
Leave a request
Manufacture 345 m² in Karališčavičy, Belarus
Manufacture 345 m²
Karališčavičy, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 345 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer you a multifunctional building with an area of ​​345 m., 8 km from the Moscow Ring …
$183,000
Leave a request
Manufacture 1 936 m² in Minojty, Belarus
Manufacture 1 936 m²
Minojty, Belarus
Area 1 936 m²
Number of floors 1
$200,000
Leave a request
Manufacture 297 m² in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Manufacture 297 m²
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Rooms 9
Area 297 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of a paint shop building in the Smolevichi district, Zadomlya village. 297 m2 on a plot…
$77,800
Leave a request
Manufacture 6 214 m² in Lyntupy, Belarus
Manufacture 6 214 m²
Lyntupy, Belarus
Area 6 214 m²
A full list of capital buildings and equipment on sites:   www.vitebsk-region.gov.by., www.o…
$2,02M
Leave a request
Manufacture 750 m² in Karališčavičy, Belarus
Manufacture 750 m²
Karališčavičy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 750 m²
Floor 1/1
Modern, profitable production in Minsk (Shabana industrial zone) is for sale!Specialization:…
$155,000
Leave a request
Manufacture in Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture
Minsk, Belarus
Floor 1/2
A complex of industrial buildings engaged in warehouses and a hundred on the street is sold.…
$444,000
Leave a request
Manufacture 79 m² in Valiarjanava, Belarus
Manufacture 79 m²
Valiarjanava, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/2
We present to your attention a business project. We offer to become an official service of…
$70,000
Leave a request
Manufacture 445 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 445 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 445 m²
Floor 1/1
Production and warehouse building in the property in the industrial zone of the city of Bres…
$160,000
Leave a request
Manufacture 3 373 m² in Dobrush, Belarus
Manufacture 3 373 m²
Dobrush, Belarus
Area 3 373 m²
You can offer your price!Industrial complex with a total area of ​​3,372.7 sq.m. Administrat…
$285,000
Leave a request
Manufacture 953 m² in Navamysski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 953 m²
Navamysski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 953 m²
Number of floors 2
In the former master's estate in the village of Staraya Mysh, Baranovichi district, Brest re…
$500,000
Leave a request
Manufacture 755 m² in Ratamka, Belarus
Manufacture 755 m²
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 755 m²
Floor 1/2
A unique platform for business in Ratomka! An excellent opportunity to implement and impleme…
$400,000
Leave a request
Manufacture 1 213 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture 1 213 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 1 213 m²
Floor 1/2
A building for sale for a warehouse or production in the city of Minsk on Bekhterev Lane, 5.…
Price on request
Leave a request
Manufacture 1 501 m² in Perasady, Belarus
Manufacture 1 501 m²
Perasady, Belarus
Rooms 8
Area 1 501 m²
Floor 1/2
A warehouse is for sale located on a fenced area of ​​0.2951 hectares in the agricultural to…
$220,000
Leave a request
Manufacture 560 m² in Čarnicki, Belarus
Manufacture 560 m²
Čarnicki, Belarus
Rooms 25
Area 560 m²
Floor 1/1
50 km from Minsk, in the Smolevichi district, a building of the processing industry is sold …
$375,000
Leave a request
Manufacture 870 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture 870 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 870 m²
Floor 2
A production and warehouse complex with an office in the prestigious area of ​​Minsk is sold…
Price on request
Leave a request
Manufacture 659 m² in Zarecca, Belarus
Manufacture 659 m²
Zarecca, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 659 m²
Floor 1/1
Industrial premises near Minsk are for sale. The building has water, a toilet and 3 utility …
$204,228
Leave a request
Manufacture 220 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture 220 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 220 m²
Bargain!
$130,000
Leave a request
Manufacture 22 306 m² in Orsha, Belarus
Manufacture 22 306 m²
Orsha, Belarus
Area 22 306 m²
Number of floors 9
Vitebsk branch of RUE « Institute for Real Estate and Evaluation » the detective of the d…
Price on request
Leave a request
Manufacture 92 m² in Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 92 m²
Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/1
On sale, a production building with an area of ​​92.1 m2, located at the address: Minsk dist…
$85,000
Leave a request
Manufacture 1 594 m² in Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 1 594 m²
Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 1 594 m²
Floor 1/1
Production - warehouse base with administrative - economic building in property in. Terebun …
$210,000
Leave a request
Manufacture 3 487 m² in Stowbtsy, Belarus
Manufacture 3 487 m²
Stowbtsy, Belarus
Area 3 487 m²
Floor 2/2
The base is sold at the address: Minsk region, Stolbtsovsky district, Stolbtsi, st. Septembe…
$305,000
Leave a request
Manufacture 267 m² in Brest, Belarus
Manufacture 267 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 267 m²
The building of the car service is owned in the industrial zone of the city of Brest (r. Zad…
$120,000
Leave a request
Manufacture 264 m² in Cuhinicy, Belarus
Manufacture 264 m²
Cuhinicy, Belarus
Area 264 m²
Number of floors 2
Multifunctional building owned by.Koverdyaki of the Brest region with a total area of 263.8 …
$200,000
Leave a request
Manufacture 1 220 m² in Karaleva, Belarus
Manufacture 1 220 m²
Karaleva, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 1 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale of a workshop building. Details by phone. The contract number with agency 67/5 of 2025-01-31
$216,000
Leave a request
Manufacture 227 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Manufacture 227 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 227 m²
Floor 1/1
A truck wash facility is for sale not far from the Moscow Ring Road (direction - Uruchye): -…
$260,000
Leave a request
Manufacture 853 m² in Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 853 m²
Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 853 m²
An industrial and warehouse building in the nearest suburb of Brest (near the airport) with …
$157,000
Leave a request
Manufacture 516 m² in Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 516 m²
Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 516 m²
Floor 1/1
The Woodworking Woodwork and Farm, in the village of Bakinovo, Dzerzhinsky district, Brest d…
$100,000
Leave a request

Property types in Belarus

сommercial property
restaurants
hotels
offices
investment properties
warehouses
shops
ready business
Realting.com
Go