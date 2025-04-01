Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

6 properties total found
House in Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 87 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Kamenetsky district, Rechitsky s/s 180397Zhila house i…
$48,900
House in Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
A box of a residential building in Kamenetsky district. 1st floor. General.SNB ~ 63.6 sq.m.,…
$39,900
2 room apartment in Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/2
$12,700
House in Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
Sale of a house in a village in the Kamenetsky district, Rechitsky s/s 193932Zhila house in …
$15,000
House in Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 21 m²
Garden house in Kamenetsk district. 2001 year.p. 1st floor, attic. Total.SNB - 21.3 square m…
$12,900
2 room apartment in Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/2
$12,000
