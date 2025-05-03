Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

apartments
4
houses
14
18 properties total found
House in Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 173 m²
Residential house in Kamenetsky district. 2023 2nd floor. General.SNB - 185.5 sq.m., total. …
$250,000
House in Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 84 m²
Residential building for finishing in the Kamenetsk district. 2019.P. 1st floor. General SNB…
$45,000
House in Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
Residential building in the Kamenetsk district. 1st floor. General SNB- 49.7 sq.m, total.- 4…
$125,000
House in Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
A house in a village in Brest district. 1980 1st floor, ground floor. General.SNB - 59.0 sq.…
$18,000
House in Dzmitrovicy, Belarus
House
Dzmitrovicy, Belarus
Area 51 m²
Lot 5882. One bedroom apartment in a blocked two-story residential building in the Dmitrovic…
$5,000
1 room apartment in Dzmitrovicy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Dzmitrovicy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/2
Lot 5879. One-room apartment in a blocked two-story residential building in the Dmitrovichsk…
$5,000
House in Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 85 m²
Residential building in Kamenetsky district. 1960.p. 1st floor. Total.SNB - 85.0 square mete…
$38,000
House in Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 62 m²
Residential building in Kamenetsk district 1966 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 65.1 sq.m, total. - …
$12,000
House in Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Sale of an object of agroecotourism in the Kamenetsky district, Dmitrovichsky s/s 181417Agro…
$75,000
3 room apartment in Dzmitrovicy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Dzmitrovicy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/2
Lot 5880. Three bedroom apartment in a blocked two-story residential building in the Dmitrov…
$6,000
House in Hadasy, Belarus
House
Hadasy, Belarus
Area 69 m²
Residential house in Kamenetsky district. 1994 1 floor General.SNB - 85.3 sq.m., General. - …
$29,900
House in Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 18 m²
Residential building in the Kamenetsk district. 1st floor. General SNB- 28.0 sq.m, total.- 1…
$21,000
House in Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
Residential building in the Kamenetsk district. 1953.P. 1st floor. General SNB- 58.1 sq.m, t…
$6,500
House in Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
Residential building in Kamenetsky district. 1st floor. Total.SNB - 54.9 square meters.m, to…
$15,500
2 room apartment in Dzmitrovicy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Dzmitrovicy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/2
Lot 5881. One bedroom apartment in a blocked two-story residential building in the Dmitrovic…
$5,000
2 room apartment in Hadasy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hadasy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 3/3
2-room apartment, Khodosy, Sovetskaya Street, 1993, 3/3 panel, 55.4 / 53.2 / 29.3 / 9.0, bat…
$20,700
House in Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 120 m²
Agro-estate in Kamenetsky district. 1916 1st floor, attic. General.SNB - 120.0 sq.m., Genera…
$135,000
House in Hadasy, Belarus
House
Hadasy, Belarus
Area 37 m²
Residential house in Kamenetsky district. 1997 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 37.3 sq.m., General.…
$18,000
