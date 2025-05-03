Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Belarus

Minsk
33
Minsk Region
4
37 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 bedroom apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 334 m²
Floor 1/3
An excellent 3-level 4-room apartment is for rent at the address: Minsk, 3rd lane Parnikovy.…
$2,000
per month
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 5/17
WE WORK ACCORDING TO THE FACT! A modern frame-block house in a prestigious area of ​​the cap…
$650
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 bedroom apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 20/25
For rent a modern 2-room apartment of 37.5m2 for a long time. Functional, comfortable and re…
$500
per month
Apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 2 030 m²
Floor 1/2
A building with heated warehouse space on the 1st floor and office space on the 1st and 2nd …
Price on request
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 13/25
The first settlement! Torg is appropriate! Modern cozy 1-room studio apartment is rented out…
$380
per month
Apartment 10 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Apartment 10 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 6 m²
Number of floors 6
Shops, offices, retail premises for rent, 6 m2 - 8 m2 - 12 m2 - 18 m2 in the modern shopping…
$46
per month
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 7/21
We work in fact! The euro-two for a long time is delivered. The first settlement! The inter…
$470
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 bedroom apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Floor 5/10
We present to your attention a 3-room apartment on Kropotkin Street, 57.Frame and block hous…
$850
per month
1 room apartment in Valiarjanava, Belarus
1 room apartment
Valiarjanava, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/3
The premises on the ground floor are leased. 35 m2 with a separate entrance. The building is…
Price on request
Apartment in Atolina, Belarus
Apartment
Atolina, Belarus
Area 319 m²
Floor 1/1
RentalsStatus of facility - warehouseAddress: Atolino, School, 9Area: 319 m2A warehouse with…
Price on request
9 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
9 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 9
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/5
Administrative premises with a separate entrance from Independence Avenue are for rent. The …
Price on request
Apartment in Minsk, Belarus
Apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Area 13 m²
The office (13.3M2) is leased-Sklad (a metal container with an area of ​​13m2) at a price of…
$213
per month
Apartment 10 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Apartment 10 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 221 m²
Floor 4/4
We bring to your attention a comfortable office block with a total area of ​​221.0 m2, locat…
$2,992
per month
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Minsk, Belarus
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 4/5
A spacious and stylish three-room apartment is located in the center of Minsk.  The apartmen…
$950
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 bedroom apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 19/25
If you love individuality, this is for you! Apartment with renovation in the quarter "Medite…
$520
per month
Apartment in Minsk, Belarus
Apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Area 472 m²
Number of floors 4
For long-term rent, an office building with an area of ​​472 m2 and a land plot of 14 acres …
$3,700
per month
4 bedroom apartment in Minsk, Belarus
4 bedroom apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/2
For rent 4-room apartment in a townhouse of an elite complex near Tsnyanskoye reservoir, at …
$1,300
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Lyasny, Belarus
2 bedroom apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 5/10
For rent a three-room apartment in the Zeleny Bor microdistrict, Borovlyany, Lesnoy agricult…
$600
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 bedroom apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/10
The apartment is well renovated. Kitchen with built-in imported appliances of the world's le…
$900
per month
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 788 m²
Floor 2/4
In the center of the city of Minsk.   st.m   Academy of Sciences 5 min and Art. Ya. Kolas 7 …
Price on request
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 5
Rent of multifunctional premises on Nemanskaya street. From 111 meters. Large parking lot. G…
$564
per month
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 28/37
Designer apartment in the prestigious residential complex Lazurit! First move-in! The renov…
$1,000
per month
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 36 m²
Floor 11/12
Settlement from November 10, viewing by prior arrangement.Spacious 2-room apartment with mod…
$550
per month
Apartment 10 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Apartment 10 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 390 m²
Floor 3/4
We bring to your attention a multifunctional production complex with administrative premises…
Price on request
9 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
9 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 9
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/14
We offer office space for rent in the Delta Business Center!The office with a total area of …
Price on request
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 9/20
For rent a cozy 2-room apartment in the residential complex "Mayak Minsk" at the address: Pe…
$600
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 bedroom apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 3/5
We rent a 1-bedroom apartment at the street. Osipenko, 28 in the quiet and green center of t…
$290
per month
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
Floor 8/21
WE WORK ON THE FACT! A cozy 3-room apartment is for rent. First rent. The apartment has bee…
$850
per month
Apartment in Minsk, Belarus
Apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Area 353 m²
Floor 1/14
Rental of commercial and administrative premises in BC "Delta"Address: Minsk, Timiryazev str…
Price on request
Apartment 20 rooms in Minsk, Belarus
Apartment 20 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 20
Area 158 m²
Floor 1/2
The premises are 9 rooms with a total area of ​​224.0 m2 in a two-story main building and 5 …
Price on request
