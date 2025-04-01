Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Ratajcycki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Ratajcycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

houses
5
6 properties total found
Apartment in Ratajcycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
Ratajcycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 102 m²
$25,000
Leave a request
House in Ratajcycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ratajcycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 38 m²
Residential house in Kamenetsky district. 1963 1st floor. General.SNB - 48.0 sq.m., General.…
$5,900
Leave a request
House in Ratajcycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ratajcycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 42 m²
Residential house in Kamenetsky district. 1940 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 58.8 sq.m., general.…
$5,900
Leave a request
House in Ratajcycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ratajcycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
Residential building in the Kamenetsk district. 1st floor. General SNB- 68.7 sq.m, total.- 5…
$18,500
Leave a request
House in Ratajcycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ratajcycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 28 m²
Residential house in Kamenetsky district. 1980 1 floor General.SNB - 36.3 sq.m., General. - …
$19,000
Leave a request
House in Ratajcycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ratajcycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 42 m²
Sale of a house in a village in the Kamenetsky district, Rataichitsky s/s 183436Zhila house …
$15,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Ratajcycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes