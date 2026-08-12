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Apartments near golf course for sale in Belarus

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Minsk
1346
Maladzyechna
25
Mahilyow
126
Baranavichy
6
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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 bedroom apartment
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/7
✅ We help you sell your property at a real, desired price.💫 And we buy:🌿 Quarter "Wandering …
$89,414
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Property types in Belarus

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Belarus

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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