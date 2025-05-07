Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Orsha, Belarus

3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale a cozy, three-bedroom apartment at the address: 31 Mira str. The apartment is locat…
$40,000
3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/4
Spacious 3-room apartment for sale on Textiles Avenue 16. The apartment is located on the th…
$49,000
1 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
1 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/4
One-bedroom apartment for sale on the first floor in the city center on the street. 7 Ostrov…
$35,000
4 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
4 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale a four-room apartment in an ecologically clean area on the first floor of a five-st…
$36,000
2 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
2 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale two-bedroom apartment on Shklovskaya street, 44. Cozy, sunny Stalinka with high cei…
$23,990
3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 3 bedroom apartment for withdrawal from the housing fund in the area of the railway…
$28,300
3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 9/9
For sale a cozy, three-room apartment in a brick house at the address: Florova St., 3. The a…
$45,000
Apartment in Orsha, Belarus
Apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Area 49 m²
One-level house (one-bedroom apartment in a private two-apartment building with a separate e…
$8,500
3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 5/5
Spacious, three-bedroom apartment for sale on the main street on "Textilshchikov Avenue 10, …
$37,000
3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale three-bedroom apartment in a brick house in 1994 p., along the Lugovoi 5A, with a t…
$28,000
4 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
4 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale four-room apartment at the address: Orsha, Belinsky str., 11. The apartment is loca…
$49,000
2 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
2 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale a cozy two-bedroom apartment in a brick house at the address: Textiles, 9. The apar…
$25,000
4 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
4 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 61 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale 4-room apartment at the address: I. Yakubovsky street, house 3 (Cheremushka microdi…
$32,000
3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 3/3
Cozy, three-bedroom apartment for sale at the address: Jean-Paul Marata str., 135D. The apar…
$40,000
2 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
2 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/5
Cozy two-bedroom apartment with good repair, excellent layout and thoughtful details. Locate…
$46,500
Apartment in Orsha, Belarus
Apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Area 111 m²
Selling half the house on the 1st pen. Gogol, two-storey, brick, built in 1966. The total ar…
$11,500
3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/9
For sale is a cozy, three-bedroom apartment, ready to live, with an excellent layout, on the…
$64,000
5 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
5 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 87 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale room, in a five-room apartment, on the fourth floor, a four-storey brick house buil…
$5,500
Apartment in Orsha, Belarus
Apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Area 64 m²
Half the house on the street is for sale. Demyan of the Poor (District of the Dnieper). Tota…
$12,000
4 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
4 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 2 997 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 4 buildings consisting of several rooms, a fruit storage, a refrigerator building, …
$250,000
Apartment in Orsha, Belarus
Apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Area 36 m²
For sale half the house at the address: Pugachev Street (Zamostya district). Slag concrete h…
$5,500
1 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
1 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/1
One-bedroom apartment for sale in a blocked residential building at the address: 2nd East Pe…
$10,000
4 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
4 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 82 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale is a spacious, cozy, three-bedroom apartment on Textile Avenue, on the fourth floor…
$35,000
2 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
2 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale two-bedroom apartment at the address: Mira street 56 (district "Cheremushki"). The …
$28,000
3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Floor 9/9
Spacious (92.12 m2), 3-bedroom apartment at the address: Zadniprovskaya 1a. The apartment is…
$50,000
3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/5
Cozy, three-bedroom apartment for sale at the address: Mira St., 40. The apartment is locate…
$45,000
2 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
2 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 2 bedroom apartment at 27 Ostrovsky Street. The apartment is located on the 1st flo…
$22,500
2 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
2 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale two-bedroom apartment at the address Dachnaya, Parkovaya Street D.7 district of agr…
$16,000
4 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
4 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/9
$60,000
Apartment in Orsha, Belarus
Apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Area 38 m²
Half the house on the street is for sale. Engels is 36. The house is wooden, total area of 3…
$9,000
