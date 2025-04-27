Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus

87 properties total found
4 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
4 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/2
Premium Tanhouse adjacent to the forest is for sale in the prestigious closed Residential Co…
$420,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
4 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/6
A four-room apartment from the developer in the Green Harbor residential complex in the Moun…
$113,020
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
4 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 84 m²
Floor 2/5
A four-room apartment from the developer in the Green Harbor residential complex in the Moun…
$122,679
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 3/5
Three-room apartment from the developer in the residential complex Green Harbor in the house…
$96,755
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/5
A three-room apartment from the developer in the Green Harbor residential complex in the Mou…
$111,697
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/5
A three-room apartment from the developer in the Green Harbor residential complex in the Mou…
$105,717
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
4 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/5
A four-room apartment from the developer in the Green Harbor residential complex in the Moun…
$116,144
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/5
A three-room apartment from the developer in the Green Harbor residential complex in the Mou…
$99,946
Leave a request
Apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
Sold POLDOM (apartment) in a blocked residential building. p. Kolodyshchi, Chkalov str. The …
$67,700
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartment with a roof terrace in Green HarbourFor sale two-bedroom apartment in the resident…
$83,008
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment with land ❤️ One-bedroom apartment with a land plot is an ideal choice for a comfo…
$38,000
Leave a request
Agency
3 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 4/5
Warm, cozy two-bedroom apartment for sale in the environmentally friendly and closest suburb…
$78,900
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
4 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/5
Scandinavian comfort in the heart of Green Harbour ❤️ Spacious four-room apartment with a te…
$165,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
4 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/6
Four-room apartment from the developer in the Green Harbor residential complex in the "Mount…
$147,520
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 6/6
Cozy two-bedroom apartment with attic in Green HarbourFor sale two-bedroom apartment with at…
$69,639
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/4
A magnificent Euro -room apartment on the most profitable floor, with excellent views. The …
$119,900
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/5
The city in nature ... - a modern philosophy of comfortable life in the residential complex …
$64,800
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 5/6
Two-room apartment from the developer in the Green Harbor residential complex in the house 6…
$70,063
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
4 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/5
A four-room apartment from the developer in the Green Harbor residential complex in the Moun…
$112,131
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 5/5
One-bedroom apartment from the developer in the Green Harbor residential complex in the "Mou…
$83,811
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
4 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 86 m²
Floor 4/6
A four-room apartment from the developer in the Green Harbor residential complex in the Moun…
$121,556
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 4/5
A modified 2 -room apartment in the LCD Green Harbor in the quarter of the forest melody is …
$106,080
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/6
A three-room apartment from the developer in the Green Harbor residential complex in the Mou…
$106,421
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/5
We present to your attention a beautiful two-bedroom apartment of 61 m2, located in a new lo…
$93,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
4 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 118 m²
Floor 6/6
A four-room apartment from the developer in the Green Harbor residential complex in the Moun…
$174,094
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale stylish two-bedroom apartment with eurorenovation in ag. Beats. All furniture in t…
$109,900
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/5
A three-room apartment from the developer in the Green Harbor residential complex in the Mou…
$96,755
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment with land ❤️ Spacious 3-room apartment with a plot of land - an excellent solution…
$57,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/5
Magnificent European three-room apartment with excellent views on both sides. The apartment…
$128,900
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
4 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/5
Four-room apartment from the developer in the residential complex Green Harbor in the house …
$112,131
Leave a request

Properties features in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus

