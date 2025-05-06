Apartments for sale in Barawlyany, Belarus

Show property on map Show properties list
2 room apartment in Barawlyany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barawlyany, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 8/9
For sale a cozy two-bedroom apartment in LCD e. Borovlyans, ooh Frunzenskaya D. 39/1, barrie…
$87,500
3 room apartment in Barawlyany, Belarus
3 room apartment
Barawlyany, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Floor 2/5
Three-bedroom apartment with renovation in the center of Borovlyany! ❤️ Large three-bedroom …
$117,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Barawlyany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barawlyany, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/9
I will sell a two-bedroom apartment in Borovlyany Address: Borovlyany, Frunzenskaya str. 39/…
$82,000
2 room apartment in Barawlyany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barawlyany, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 10/10
Apartment in LCD "Amber" ❤️ Cozy two-bedroom apartment with a convenient and thoughtful layo…
$84,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
1 room apartment in Barawlyany, Belarus
1 room apartment
Barawlyany, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/5
1-bedroom apartment for sale ❤️ One-bedroom apartment in a reliable brick house! Address: D.…
$53,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Barawlyany, Belarus
3 room apartment
Barawlyany, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale a comfortable three-room apartment in Borovlyany, Minsk district, on 40 Years of Vi…
$110,000
1 room apartment in Barawlyany, Belarus
1 room apartment
Barawlyany, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/4
Let's start from the beginning. Minsk or suburbs? The eternal question is: live in the bustl…
$73,000
4 room apartment in Barawlyany, Belarus
4 room apartment
Barawlyany, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale a cozy four-room apartment on the 2nd floor of a five-storey house, located in a qu…
$88,000
2 room apartment in Barawlyany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barawlyany, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 7/7
For sale is a beautiful 2-room apartment 100% ready with a panoramic view of the forest in t…
$95,000
5 room apartment in Barawlyany, Belarus
5 room apartment
Barawlyany, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 356 m²
Floor 2/2
Sale of 2 level cottage in the nearest suburb of Minsk D. Borovlyany. On a plot of 11 acres …
$220,000
