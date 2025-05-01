Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Smalyavichy, Belarus

34 properties total found
2 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/2
Those who are tired of the eternal bustle of the urban metropolis, and who dreams of having …
$43,000
1 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/2
$14,900
2 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale an excellent 2-room apartment with Euro-renovation in the city-satellite Smolevichi…
$67,500
3 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/1
$170,500
3 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
Price on request
3 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/1
$166,540
3 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
Price on request
3 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Floor 1/1
$265,200
2 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 5/7
For sale is an excellent spacious 2-room apartment in the center of Smolevichi on Sovetskaya…
$75,000
3 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/2
$69,900
Apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 53 m²
The house is located in the city center on a quiet street. All infrastructure facilities are…
$45,000
4 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/2
Looking for comfortable accommodation in a quiet area, but in the city center? We offer you …
$77,800
3 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/3
Link to Tik Tok review 3k apartment brick house in the center of Smolevichi 3-room apartment…
$69,900
3 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/1
$170,500
3 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 3/1
$157,300
3 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Floor 5/1
$224,900
4 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
$198,000
3 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/5
Spacious three-bedroom apartment in Smolevichy near the reservoir! Stylish, spacious apartm…
$87,900
3 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/1
$170,500
Apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 70 m²
Looking for comfortable accommodation in a quiet area, but in the city center? We offer you …
$77,800
3 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
Price on request
3 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
Price on request
4 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Floor 1/1
Price on request
1 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/9
Spacious, bright one-bedroom apartment in a new house built in 2022. Step-by-step accessibil…
$53,900
3 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Floor 1/1
$224,900
1 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale bright and cozy 1 room apartment with excellent layout in Smolevichi. Apartment on …
$45,500
3 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/1
A house for sale divided into apartments. This 3-room apartment is located at the address: M…
$12,900
3 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
Price on request
3 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/3
3-room apartment at the address: Smolevichi, st. Zhodinskaya (Moscow direction). A spaciou…
$39,900
4 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
$198,000
