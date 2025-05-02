Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Senicki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Senicki selski Savet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
14 properties total found
1 room apartment in Atolina, Belarus
1 room apartment
Atolina, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/4
Stylish, staffed and comfortable 1-bedroom apartment, fully ready for occupancy.I have to gr…
$59,900
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Senitsa, Belarus
3 room apartment
Senitsa, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/9
For sale 3-room apartment at the address Minsky district, Senitsky s/s, ag. Senitsa, Naberez…
$99,700
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Senitsa, Belarus
3 room apartment
Senitsa, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 4/9
For sale a cozy three-bedroom apartment with excellent renovation for the family.Eco-friendl…
$103,900
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Senitsa, Belarus
1 room apartment
Senitsa, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 5/11
Luxury apartment in the modern district of the agro-town Senica If you dream of a comfortab…
$69,900
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Senitsa, Belarus
3 room apartment
Senitsa, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Floor 6/10
For sale three-room apartment with a chic view near Minsk (Ag. Sennitsa)SNB area of 88.6 squ…
$125,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Senitsa, Belarus
1 bedroom apartment
Senitsa, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 5/11
Luxury apartment in the modern district of the agro-town Senica_______________If you dream o…
$69,900
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Senitsa, Belarus
3 room apartment
Senitsa, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/3
Link to the TikTok review Spacious 3-bedroom apartment for sale in the green suburb of Minsk…
$70,900
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Yubiliejny, Belarus
3 room apartment
Yubiliejny, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 4/9
Spacious 3-room apartment for sale with renovation in p. Jubilee!Minsk district, p. Jubilee,…
$116,999
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Pryluki, Belarus
1 room apartment
Pryluki, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/9
One-room apartment for sale in the agro-town of Priluki, 8 km from Minsk, Mira St., house 28…
$59,960
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Pryluki, Belarus
4 room apartment
Pryluki, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 101 m²
Floor 3/9
Description of the apartment:4-room apartment, 3 floor of a 9-storey frame-block house.Year …
$119,900
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Atolina, Belarus
4 room apartment
Atolina, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 141 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 4-room apartment with a plot of 8 acres in a blocked house: ag.Atolino, 6 Zarechnay…
$97,900
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Senitsa, Belarus
3 room apartment
Senitsa, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
Floor 4/11
Large apartment almost 90m in a new comfortable house next to the park. Apartment with high …
$115,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Senitsa, Belarus
4 room apartment
Senitsa, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 88 m²
Floor 4/11
Large apartment almost 90m in a new comfortable house next to the park. Apartment with high …
$115,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Senitsa, Belarus
2 bedroom apartment
Senitsa, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/2
1. Location: the house is located in a picturesque place, 100 meters from the house the Svis…
$93,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Senicki selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go