Apartments for sale in Navahrudak, Belarus

Apartment in Navahrudak, Belarus
Apartment
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 56 m²
For sale part of the house on the street Trade, 17, Novogrudok. Total area of 55.5 square me…
$5,900
3 room apartment in Navahrudak, Belarus
3 room apartment
Navahrudak, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale a three-bedroom apartment in Novogrudok on Chapaeva Street, 57 A. The house is bric…
$34,000
3 room apartment in Navahrudak, Belarus
3 room apartment
Navahrudak, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/2
This is an offer for you! In the center of Novogrudok, a 3-room apartment with a functioning…
$139,000
2 room apartment in Navahrudak, Belarus
2 room apartment
Navahrudak, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale 2 rooms sq. 3 floor 4 storey house. The house is brick. Total area of 44 sq.m., res…
$22,600
3 room apartment in Navahrudak, Belarus
3 room apartment
Navahrudak, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale three-bedroom apartment Novogrudok, Budennogo Per., 15. The apartment is located in…
$28,900
