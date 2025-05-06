Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus

5 properties total found
3 room apartment in Pryvolny, Belarus
3 room apartment
Pryvolny, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/2
Very interesting offer 10 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the Mogilev direction! Selling a s…
$32,900
3 room apartment in Zamastocca, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zamastocca, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale a cozy two-bedroom apartment in ag. Zamostochye, Central str. 14, Minsk district, 1…
$49,900
2 room apartment in Zamastocca, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zamastocca, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/4
For sale a cozy two-bedroom apartment in ag. Zamostochye, 5 Central Street, Minsk District, …
$56,900
Apartment in Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 112 m²
Sold half the house for finishing in Guzgalovka.Mogilev direction, only 14 km from the Mosco…
$123,100
2 room apartment in Pryvolny, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pryvolny, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/5
Object parameters Rooms / Separate 2/2 Floor / Floor 2/ 5 Type of house Silicate blocks + br…
$64,900
