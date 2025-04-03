Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. cyscinski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in cyscinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
4 room apartment in cysc, Belarus
4 room apartment
cysc, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale 4k apartment in the village of Chist.Careful, bright, with fresh repairs, where eve…
$59,800
Leave a request
4 room apartment in cysc, Belarus
4 room apartment
cysc, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 102 m²
Floor 3/3
4-room apartment in p. Clean with excellent layout ❤️ For sale a four-room apartment in P. C…
$52,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
1 room apartment in cysc, Belarus
1 room apartment
cysc, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale 1-room apartment in the village of Chisti. For sale 1-room apartment in the village…
$18,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in cyscinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes