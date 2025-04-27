Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Mogilev region, Belarus

Mahilyow
144
Babruysk
13
Lapicki selski Savet
3
166 properties total found
3 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale three-bedroom apartment (62.41 /41.33/9) in a cozy house on Lokomobilnaya str. with…
$43,000
1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 10/10
$24,917
1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 10/10
$24,917
1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 8/10
$24,917
1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/10
$24,917
1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/5
Sale of a one-room apartment in the city of Mogilev by the b-r of the Invictus. Apartment in…
$30,000
3 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor 2/10
$55,777
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 11/16
$69,978
3 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Floor 1/10
$52,923
4 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
4 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/10
$101,671
1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 9/10
$24,917
3 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 12/19
$74,859
2 room apartment in Babruysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale 12/25 shares in a two-room apartment. Share allocated! The share is a room of 13.…
$7,900
3 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor 4/10
$55,777
3 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Floor 4/10
$56,252
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 9/10
$68,391
1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/10
Price on request
3 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 12/19
$74,859
3 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 14/16
$83,468
1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 6/10
$24,917
3 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale 3-room in a brick house. The condition of the apartment is residential, all PVC win…
$47,000
1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 10/10
$24,917
3 room apartment in Lapicy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lapicy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/4
Sale of 3-room apartment on the 3rd floor of a 4-storey brick house in ag. Lapichi, 70 km fr…
$16,900
1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 5/10
$24,917
4 room apartment in Babruysk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 397 m²
Floor 1/2
A cozy townhouse located in the best place of Bobruisk: next to the river and the sanatorium…
$140,000
3 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Floor 2/10
$56,252
1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/10
$24,917
2 room apartment in Lapicy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lapicy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/4
Cozy apartment for sale in a.g. Lapichi, located in the picturesque Osipovichi district of M…
$15,500
3 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 8/19
$73,712
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 18/19
$73,508
