Apartments for sale in Vitsebsk Region, Belarus

Vitsebsk
9
Orsha
102
Baran
9
Braslaw
4
145 properties total found
3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale 3-room apartment at Molokov Street 18 A. The apartment is located on the second flo…
$32,000
1 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
1 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/5
Sale 1 room apartment, Orsha, st. Mira, house 341/5   storey brick house, area 30.4 / 18/ 6 …
$23,000
Apartment in Orsha, Belarus
Apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Area 57 m²
Agency contract number 220 from 2023-04-29
$9,000
2 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
2 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale two-bedroom apartment at the address Dachnaya, Parkovaya Street D.7 district of agr…
$16,000
3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale a cozy 3-room apartment at the address: Zadniprovskaya str. 4/2 with a beautiful vi…
$29,500
2 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
2 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 71 m²
Floor 5/9
Spacious two-bedroom apartment for sale on the 5th floor of a nine-storey brick house built …
$52,500
3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale an expanded 3-room apartment with furniture at the address: Flerov str., 10. The ap…
$38,000
3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale a cozy 3-room apartment at the address: Semenov str., 15. The apartment is located …
$32,000
Apartment in Orsha, Belarus
Apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Area 37 m²
For sale 2-room apartment in a one-storey blocked brick house at the address: 1st per. Belin…
$16,500
2 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
2 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/5
Cozy two-bedroom apartment with good repair, excellent layout and thoughtful details. Locate…
$46,500
3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale three-bedroom apartment in a brick house in 1994 p., along the Lugovoi 5A, with a t…
$28,000
Apartment in Orsha, Belarus
Apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Area 38 m²
Half the house on the street is for sale. Engels is 36. The house is wooden, total area of 3…
$9,000
3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/6
For sale a cozy, three-bedroom apartment in a brick house at the address: Lenin street 54. T…
$35,000
4 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
4 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 63 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale a four-room apartment in an environmentally friendly area on the fifth floor of a f…
$30,000
2 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
2 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale two-bedroom apartment at the address: Mira street 56 (district "Cheremushki"). The …
$28,000
3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 5/5
Spacious 3-room apartment for sale at the address: Semyonov str. 22. The apartment is locate…
$35,500
Apartment in Orsha, Belarus
Apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Area 102 m²
$20,000
4 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
4 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 79 m²
Floor 2/9
Large 4-room apartment for sale. The apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a 9-storey bri…
$42,000
2 room apartment in Baran, Belarus
2 room apartment
Baran, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 7/9
For sale is an excellent two-bedroom apartment at the address: Baran, Ostrovsky St., 1 on th…
$35,000
3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale 3-room apartment at the address: Orsha, Textiles Avenue 37A, on the 5th floor of a …
$35,000
2 room apartment in Smalyany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Smalyany, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/3
I will sell a two-bedroom apartment of 48 sq.m. (paspashona) in a quiet urban district, not …
$15,000
Room in Dalekauski selski Savet, Belarus
Room
Dalekauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 1
Wonderful manor on the lake for sale. Vitebsk region, Braslav district, d. Cuties.   For sal…
$170,000
4 room apartment in Polatsk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Polatsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 59 m²
Floor 3/5
A modern place for a comfortable life - a 4-room apartment! Very bright apartment with exce…
$34,500
3 room apartment in Vitsebsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vitsebsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/6
For sale three-bedroom apartment with approved redevelopment in the city center on Moscow Av…
$58,000
2 room apartment in Baran, Belarus
2 room apartment
Baran, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale an excellent two-bedroom apartment at the address: Baran, Komsomolskaya St. 8 on th…
$35,000
2 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
2 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale two-bedroom apartment on Shklovskaya street, 44. Cozy, sunny Stalinka with high cei…
$23,990
1 bedroom apartment in Vitsebsk, Belarus
1 bedroom apartment
Vitsebsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/5
One-bedroom apartment for sale in a cozy area of Vitebsk at the address: Pravda Street, 61, …
$24,500
3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 4/9
Warm spacious three-bedroom apartment for sale in a panel house built in 2003 on the street.…
$45,000
1 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
1 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale cozy apartment at 12 Marata Street. The apartment is located on the third floor of …
$16,800
3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale a cozy 3-room apartment at the address: Zaslonova str. 9.The apartment is located o…
$35,000
