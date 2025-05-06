Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Baranavichy, Belarus

31 property total found
3 room apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
We sell a three-bedroom apartment in a blocked house with an ideal location: Near the park o…
$38,500
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 198 m²
Floor 1/1
On sale unfinished canned capital structure! Excellent residential building with the abilit…
$68,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
Apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 65 m²
Two-room apartment in a 4-apartment building: 2 isolated living rooms, dressing room, kitche…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 5/5
Cozy, bright 3-room apartment in the South neighborhood is the best choice for living. The a…
$37,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/5
Sale of 3-room apartment in the South neighborhood! * 1 et./5-et. brick house, capital repa…
$42,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 9/9
Three in a brick house!!! * Area: - 66.5 sq.m., residential - 38.6 sq.m., kitchen - 7.5 sq.m…
$30,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment in a blocked residential building on the street. Brestskaya!* Area: total - 36.6 s…
$18,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 11/11
3 bedroom apartment in a new building on the street. Professional. * Area: total - 79 sq.m.…
$55,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/1
3 KOMN.Apartment per. Kolkhoz 1st! * Area: total - 68 sq.m., residential - 45.6 sq.m., kitch…
$28,900
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/5
3-room apartment in the military town! Area: total - 64.7 sq.m., residential - 44.1 sq.m., k…
$32,500
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/9
Spacious 4 - room apartment in the Northern neighborhood. ❤️On sale there was a great 4-room…
$37,500
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
3 room apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/5
3-room apartment - 80 sq.m.!!!, kitchen -11 sq.m!!! with access to the loggia. High ground l…
$37,500
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-room apartment on the street Holostyakova. The apartment is located on the 1st fl…
$8,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 5/5
3-room apartment Zaslonova Street. Area: total - 74.2 sq.m., residential - 43.9 sq.m., kitc…
$36,700
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale 3-room apartment in Textile microdistrict on Cosmonauts street 14! The apartment is…
$26,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/1
3 bedroom apartment 2 per. Lida. * Area: total – 56.9 sq.m., residential – 33.9 sq.m., kitch…
$18,600
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 5/5
The apartment is spacious for a small family type house. Large living room with access to th…
$14,800
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/9
3-room apartment in the military town! * Area: total - 69.9 sq.m., residential - 41.9 sq.m.,…
$41,200
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 5/5
The apartment is located on the 5th floor of a five-storey building built in 1974. There's a…
$28,500
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 5/5
3-room apartment Zaslonova Street. Area: total - 74.2 sq.m., residential - 43.9 sq.m., kitc…
$36,700
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 8/9
1-room apartment in the new district of Baranovichi - North 2 * 8 et./ 9-t. panel house;* 20…
$32,900
Leave a request
Apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
Apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 72 m²
For sale part of a brick residential building with all amenities at the address of Baranovic…
$34,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 59 m²
Floor 4/5
4-room apartment on the street Cosmonauts. * 4 et. / 5-et. panel house;* 1970 years of const…
$24,800
Leave a request
Apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
Apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 43 m²
Part of the house for sale in the quiet center of the city!!!* Area: total - 43.1 sq.m. ;* W…
$18,900
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 7/9
Three-bedroom apartment in the East mkr-n! * Area: total - 67.7 sq.m., residential - 40.8 s…
$34,400
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/5
4-room apartment on Kirov street. * 2 et. / 5-et. brick house;1967 years of construction; 20…
$37,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/1
2 KOMN.Apartment per. Kolkhoz 1st! * Area: total - 59 sq.m., residential - 32.2 sq.m., kitch…
$24,900
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/3
3-shka in the center on Lenin street! * Area: total - 76.8 sq.m., * Residential - 50.8 squa…
$39,600
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/9
A cozy 4-room apartment is sold in the city of Baranovich on Telman Street in walking dist…
$57,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale a cozy 1-room apartment in the North m-not by B-r Borodinsky. The house is brick, b…
$19,500
Leave a request

Properties features in Baranavichy, Belarus

