Apartments with garage for sale in Belarus

Minsk
1486
Maladzyechna
45
Mahilyow
139
Baranavichy
30
55 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
3 bedroom apartment
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
Продается уютная квартира в двухквартирном блокированном доме, расположенном в живописном аг…
$26,700
4 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 169 m²
Floor 2/3
Townhouse 2nd lane of Nikitin, Minsk, near the Tsnyansk reservoir.The location combines a qu…
$339,000
Apartment in Minsk, Belarus
Apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Area 111 m²
Apartment in a blocked residential building with its own land plot of 2.28 acres . Located i…
$82,500
Apartment in Minsk, Belarus
Apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Area 179 m²
Half house (3-k apartment) of solid construction in Minsk on the street. Dead end, 10. Brick…
$110,000
Apartment in Sack, Belarus
Apartment
Sack, Belarus
Area 93 m²
For sale half the house, in the agro-town Shatsk.The house is heated with electricity at a r…
$14,900
4 room apartment in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale a great spacious apartment in Zhdanovichi. The apartment has been modernly renovate…
$105,000
Apartment in Samahvalavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Samahvalavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 24 m²
For sale half of a residential building 20 km from the Moscow Ring Road along the Slutsk hig…
$17,500
Apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
Apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 84 m²
For sale half of the house in the private sector in the neighborhood of Devyatovka-7.Half th…
$85,000
Apartment in Slonim, Belarus
Apartment
Slonim, Belarus
Area 55 m²
A house is sold on a site with great capabilities in the center in the cities. The site is s…
$12,500
3 room apartment in Lyuban, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lyuban, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale three-room apartment in the city of Lyuban, Kirov str., 93.No trade. Let’s take a l…
$21,000
Apartment in Minsk, Belarus
Apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Area 135 m²
Buying a country house, you try to buy it near the forest or on the shore of the reservoir. …
$333,000
Apartment in Brest, Belarus
Apartment
Brest, Belarus
Area 56 m²
We offer to buy a 2-room apartment with a separate entrance in a blocked residential buildin…
$40,000
Apartment in Valiki Trascanec, Belarus
Apartment
Valiki Trascanec, Belarus
Area 68 m²
For sale half the house (the second part of the house on the neighboring plot) for demolitio…
$30,500
4 bedroom apartment in Babruysk, Belarus
4 bedroom apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
Part of the house in Bobruisk, with an area of ​​63.2 square meters. meters, with gas and ba…
$27,900
Apartment in Vilejka, Belarus
Apartment
Vilejka, Belarus
Area 85 m²
We offer to your attention a spacious 4-room apartment in a two-family residential building.…
$29,900
Apartment in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 38 m²
For sale half a house in the suburbs of Minsk in the village of Passes. Minsk region, Uzden …
$6,200
Apartment in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
Lot 2496. For sale three-bedroom apartment located in a four-apartment residential building …
$69,950
Apartment in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
In a blocked apartment building stylish cozy apartment with a huge kitchen-studio. Vazgely, …
$36,000
2 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-room apartment in the agro-town of Kolodishchi with developed infrastructure. Thi…
$42,000
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/2
Two-storey apartmentWe present to your attention a two-level three-bedroom apartment in a lo…
$86,000
3 room apartment in Cerven, Belarus
3 room apartment
Cerven, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 3/3
Clean and well-groomed, cozy and warm 3rd apartment in the best area of Cherven on Barykin S…
$44,990
4 room apartment in Navasady, Belarus
4 room apartment
Navasady, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/3
️We present to your attention a cozy four-room apartment in a brick house in the center of N…
$21,500
2 bedroom apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 bedroom apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3
MELLIEHA - A beautiful squarish layout apartment with great potential for first time buyers …
$229,962
2 room apartment in Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
2 room apartment
Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale, an apartment in a blocked house with an area of 9.80 acres will become your person…
$22,000
Room 2 bedrooms in Minsk, Belarus
Room 2 bedrooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
new project in Antalya
$405,000
Apartment in Lida, Belarus
Apartment
Lida, Belarus
Area 62 m²
For sale 2 apartments in a blocked residential building, with a separate entrance and a dedi…
$36,500
Apartment in Orsha, Belarus
Apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Area 65 m²
For sale half of the house at the address Yubileynaya Street (district "Zamostye"). The hous…
$20,000
Apartment in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Half a house for sale in the satellite city of Dzerzhinsk! Total area: 51.7 square meters. …
$40,500
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 5/19
For sale an excellent apartment with a total area of 68 m2. The apartment is made of high-qu…
$149,500
2 bedroom apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 bedroom apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
The structure of the apartment: Kitchen-living room, 2-fan, 2 sanuzla, hallway,
$327,691
