Apartments for sale in Rasnanski selski Savet, Belarus

2 room apartment in Abarouscyna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Abarouscyna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/5
2-room apartment, Oberovshchina, Pervomaiskaya Street, 1981, 2 / 5 brick, 52.1 / 49.2 / 27.0…
$16,600
2 room apartment in Abarouscyna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Abarouscyna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/4
2-room apartment, Oberovshchina, Pervomaiskaya Street, 1978, 4/4 panel, 53.9 / 49.9 / 26.9 /…
$21,000
3 room apartment in Abarouscyna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Abarouscyna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 5/5
3-room apartment, Oberovshchina, Pervomaiskaya St., 1984, 5 / 5 brick, 61.1 / 58.7 / 37.5 / …
$24,800
3 room apartment in Abarouscyna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Abarouscyna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/4
3-room apartment, Oberovshchina, Pervomaiskaya str., 1/4 panel 1980 p., 61.3 / 58.3 / 34.9, …
$20,500
3 room apartment in Abarouscyna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Abarouscyna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/2
3-room apartment, Oberovshchina, Railway Street, 1972, 1/2 brick, 52.7 / 52.0 / 34.6 / 7.1, …
$16,000
Properties features in Rasnanski selski Savet, Belarus

