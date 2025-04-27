Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Hrodna, Belarus

127 properties total found
2 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 14/17
For sale stylish and bright 2-room apartment on the street. Glukhova, 5 on the 14th floor of…
$66,000
2 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/4
For sale 2-room apartment on Lenin Street, 6 (city center).Excellent location: near the bus …
$40,000
1 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 6/14
Bright, cozy one-bedroom apartment for sale in a panel-brick houseTomina Street, located on …
$37,000
1 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 7/10
For sale 1-room apartment ("cavalry" or for a young family) in the city center on Dovatora s…
$48,000
1 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/14
Bright 1-room apartment for sale on Glukhov Street, 36 on the 3rd floor of a 14-storey monol…
$38,000
4 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
4 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/10
For sale is a cozy 4-room apartment in the Oktyabrsky district of Grodno on Slavinsky Street…
$95,000
3 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 2/8
For sale 3-room apartment on the street Malyshchinskaya, 39. The apartment is located on the…
$70,000
2 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/2
On sale 2-room on the street. Bolshaya Troitskaya, 16 The apartment is located on the 1st f…
$75,000
1 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 10/12
$37,000
2 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 8/9
For sale room 14.1 m2 (47/100 shares in the ownership of the apartment) in a stylish and bri…
$20,500
4 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
4 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/16
An excellent 4-room apartment located on the 2nd floor of the 16-storey building of 2022. Ap…
$95,000
3 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 81 m²
Floor 8/8
For sale bright and spacious 3-room apartment with modern renovation, located on Kalinovsky …
$76,000
3 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 6/10
A spacious unique 3-room apartment is sold in a good area of ​​the city of Grodno. The area …
$60,000
3 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale is a cozy 3-room apartment on Rogachevsky Street, 13. The apartment is located on t…
$49,900
1 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 6/10
For sale 1-bedroom apartment of new layout - in a green, environmentally friendly area of th…
$35,500
2 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-room apartment on ul. Sotsialisticheskaya, 40 with a separate entrance. The house…
$52,000
Apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
Apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/4
$95,000
3 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 4/5
“For sale 3-room apartment on the street. Soviet border guards, 55, on the 4th floor of a 5-…
$40,000
3 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale a wonderful 3-room apartment on the street. 16 Gdanskaya. The apartment is located …
$57,000
1 bedroom apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
1 bedroom apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer an apartment in one of the greenest areas in Grodno! The apartment is one-room, wi…
$21,000
2 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/2
On sale 2 bedroom apartment at the address: Grodno, Mendeleeva str., 43.Located on the 1st f…
$32,500
2 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale 2-room apartment in Grodno on Dombrovskogo street 39, 1 floor of five - storey hous…
$42,000
1 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 12/19
A spacious 1-room apartment - studio, in a panel house built in 2020, located on the 12th fl…
$75,000
2 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/2
On sale 2-room apartment in the historical center of Grodno on Karl Marx Street, 19. The apa…
$48,000
Apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
Apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 84 m²
For sale half of the house in the private sector in the neighborhood of Devyatovka-7.Half th…
$85,000
2 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 4/5
Spacious, bright 2-room apartment for sale, located on the 4th floor of a 5-storey panel hou…
$52,000
2 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale a two-bedroom apartment, in one of the popular areas of the city of Grodno, on Popo…
$39,000
2 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 9/10
A great two-room apartment is sold in the most prestigious area, on the 9th floor of a 10-st…
$57,500
3 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/2
On sale 3-room apartment in a private apartment type house.Address: Lane Railway House 34.Th…
$57,000
Properties features in Hrodna, Belarus

