Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Maladzyechna
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Maladzyechna, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
43 properties total found
3 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/2
Three bedroom apartment in a quiet city center! ❤️ Cozy three-bedroom apartment, ready for l…
$32,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 6/10
For sale 1/2 share in a 3-room apartment in the city center Molodechno. Basic information: …
$25,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 7/9
Spacious 2-room apartment with the possibility of redevelopment into a stylish Eurotreshka! …
$66,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
1 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/5
Spacious 1-room apartment in Molodechno in the eastern neighborhood. It is possible to excha…
$41,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 4/5
Spacious three-room apartment for sale in Molodechno on Yasinsky Street, 9The apartment is l…
$55,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 9/9
Light and warm three with a chic layout ❤️Excellent layout, quality repairs, better orientat…
$63,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 2/2
Excellent 2 bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor next to Victory Park! ❤️ The apartment for sa…
$34,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
1 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 2/2
One-bedroom apartment 3 minutes from the railway station. ❤️Spacious apartment to finish. Ad…
$19,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale 2-room apartment in the heart of Molodechno!!! The apartment itself is under renova…
$31,900
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale 2-room apartment in Molodechno on the street B. Khmelnitsky, 6!The apartment is loc…
$45,900
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
4 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/5
4-bedroom apartment in the city. Young with a beautiful layout ❤️ For sale a four-room apart…
$48,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/5
Spacious 2-room apartment on the street Youth 24 In 2024, the house was overhauled. The surr…
$45,900
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 5/5
2 k. apartment in a brick house on the street. F. Skaryna! ❤️Want to live in an apartment wi…
$45,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
1 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 5/5
Spacious 1-room apartment in Molodechno in the eastern neighborhood. ❤️Bright and very cozy …
$42,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 61 m²
Half a house in a blocked apartment building with a garage! ❤️ Half a house is for sale in a…
$25,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
4 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
4 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/9
4-room apartment with a chic layout on the street. Critical! ❤️ Spacious apartment for a lar…
$65,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale 3 bedroom apartment, Molodechno, B. Khmelnitsky str., 22, 5 storey houses (1973 p.)…
$63,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 3/9
Spacious, cozy, bright and warm one-bedroom apartment on the third floor in a brick nine-sto…
$42,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale 1 room apartment, Molodechno, B. Khmelnitsky St., 1, storey brick house (1983). Are…
$28,500
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale well-groomed one-room apartment in the historical center of the city Molodechno.The…
$27,500
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale 2-room Stalinka, with neat repairs, fully ready for living!The apartment is located…
$43,900
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 3/5
Spacious three-bedroom apartment for sale in the center Molodechno on Zamkovaya Street, 56Th…
$44,900
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/2
For sale an excellent one-bedroom apartment with a full new renovation in the city center Mo…
$36,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 5/5
2-room apartment in the heart of the city near Victory Park! ❤️ For sale a cozy neat 2-sq. w…
$40,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
1 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/5
Spacious one-room apartment in a new building in the city. Very good! ❤️Attention! For sale …
$41,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/5
Three bedroom apartment in the center Molodechno! ❤️For sale three-bedroom apartment with tw…
$48,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 5/5
2-k apartment with a chic layout on F. Skorina Street! ❤️Want to live in a spacious apartmen…
$56,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale warm, spacious and cozy Stalinka, with a unique charm of antiquity, high ceilings i…
$43,500
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/5
On sale 3-room apartment in Molodechno, Minsk region.The apartment is located on a comfortab…
$65,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/5
2 k. apartment on the 1st floor on the street F. Skorina! ❤️Want to live in the most prestig…
$45,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский

Properties features in Maladzyechna, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go