  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment
  5. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Belarus

Minsk
1486
Maladzyechna
45
Mahilyow
139
Baranavichy
30
Apartment Delete
22 properties total found
Apartment in Samahvalavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Samahvalavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 24 m²
For sale half of a residential building 20 km from the Moscow Ring Road along the Slutsk hig…
$17,500
Leave a request
Apartment in Brest, Belarus
Apartment
Brest, Belarus
Area 111 m²
We offer to buy a wonderful two-level 5-room apartment in a blocked brick house with a land …
$82,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
Sold POLDOM (apartment) in a blocked residential building. p. Kolodyshchi, Chkalov str. The …
$67,700
Leave a request
Apartment in Valiki Trascanec, Belarus
Apartment
Valiki Trascanec, Belarus
Area 68 m²
For sale half the house (the second part of the house on the neighboring plot) for demolitio…
$30,500
Leave a request
Apartment in Lida, Belarus
Apartment
Lida, Belarus
Area 30 m²
For sale a share in a blocked residential building, with a separate entrance and an allocate…
$18,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Vilejka, Belarus
Apartment
Vilejka, Belarus
Area 85 m²
We offer to your attention a spacious 4-room apartment in a two-family residential building.…
$29,900
Leave a request
Apartment in Brest, Belarus
Apartment
Brest, Belarus
Area 40 m²
Lot 8404. Apartment in a private house on GraevkaCall for more detailed informationOur custo…
$29,900
Leave a request
Apartment in Orsha, Belarus
Apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Area 64 m²
Half the house on the street is for sale. Demyan of the Poor (District of the Dnieper). Tota…
$12,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
In a blocked apartment building stylish cozy apartment with a huge kitchen-studio. Vazgely, …
$36,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Lida, Belarus
Apartment
Lida, Belarus
Area 62 m²
For sale 2 apartments in a blocked residential building, with a separate entrance and a dedi…
$36,500
Leave a request
Apartment in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Half a house for sale in the satellite city of Dzerzhinsk! Total area: 51.7 square meters. …
$40,500
Leave a request
Apartment in Uzda, Belarus
Apartment
Uzda, Belarus
Area 70 m²
Excellent offer for those who are looking for an apartment with their own plot, garage, outb…
$31,250
Leave a request
Apartment in Orsha, Belarus
Apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Area 20 m²
For sale part of the house at the address: Timiryazev street, railway station. The total are…
$10,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
Apartment
Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Allocated half-house (5/8 shares) in the Ostroshitsky town is very cheap! 2 glass, gas, wate…
$25,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 112 m²
Sold half the house for finishing in Guzgalovka.Mogilev direction, only 14 km from the Mosco…
$123,100
Leave a request
Apartment in Orsha, Belarus
Apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Area 102 m²
Contract number with the agency 270 from 2022-07-21
$20,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Parecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
Parecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 63 m²
Part of a blocked house is sold in ag. Poetry, Green Street. Just 35 km from Grodno (transpo…
$33,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Slonim, Belarus
Apartment
Slonim, Belarus
Area 48 m²
On sale half of the house in the status of 3-room apartment on the street. Karbysheva. The h…
$14,500
Leave a request
Apartment in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 38 m²
13 km from Minsk, near Zaslavl, within walking distance of the Dichka reservoir, forest, 1\2…
$24,500
Leave a request
Apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 53 m²
The house is located in the city center on a quiet street. All infrastructure facilities are…
$45,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Orsha, Belarus
Apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Area 111 m²
Selling half the house on the 1st pen. Gogol, two-storey, brick, built in 1966. The total ar…
$11,500
Leave a request
Apartment in Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 57 m²
Three-bedroom apartment with a plot in Kulaki ❤️Welcome to a cozy and spacious three-bedroom…
$26,500
Leave a request
