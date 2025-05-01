Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Maryina Horka, Belarus

18 properties total found
Apartment in Maryina Horka, Belarus
Apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
Area 36 m²
Apartment with land ❤️ For sale three-bedroom apartment with land in a landscaped area! Addr…
$9,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale comfortable 3-room apartment, ready to live. Everything's in perfect condition. It'…
$55,000
3 room apartment in Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/1
$34,900
3 room apartment in Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/4
$32,900
3 room apartment in Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale 3-bedroom apartment with separate rooms and a spacious kitchen on the 5th floor of …
$49,900
2 room apartment in Maryina Horka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/5
$54,000
3 room apartment in Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 3/5
$56,950
2 room apartment in Maryina Horka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 5/5
$52,500
3 room apartment in Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/5
Sale of 3-room apartment at Novaya Zarya Street, 36 Area 67/42,4/8.3 For sale bright spaciou…
$60,500
3 room apartment in Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 3/5
$49,000
2 room apartment in Maryina Horka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-room apartment in a blocked residential building with a land plot in Maryina Gork…
$26,000
1 room apartment in Maryina Horka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/5
❤️Sale of a modern apartment in a new building in Maryina Gorka ‼️Sale of a spacious apartme…
$47,000
3 room apartment in Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
Comfortable apartment in an apartment brick house in normal condition. Spacious kitchen, 3 r…
$33,000
3 room apartment in Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/5
$39,900
3 room apartment in Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 1
The apartment is in a brick apartment building in satisfactory condition. Large spacious kit…
$27,500
3 room apartment in Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/2
$47,000
3 room apartment in Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 3/5
$51,800
3 room apartment in Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/2
$38,900
