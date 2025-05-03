Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Hrodna Region, Belarus

Hrodna
117
Lida
70
Slonim
14
Smarhon
10
248 properties total found
3 room apartment in Smarhon, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/5
Three-bedroom apartment with good renovation, ready for accommodation ❤️ Spacious three-bedr…
$42,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Apartment 60 rooms in Edki, Belarus
Apartment 60 rooms
Edki, Belarus
Rooms 60
Area 5 150 m²
Number of floors 3
On a large landscaped territory (1.65 hectares) cozy and functionally located hotel and rest…
$2,40M
2 room apartment in Kapceuka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kapceuka, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale a cozy 2-room apartment on Youth Street. The apartment is located on the 2nd floor …
$32,000
2 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/12
Apartment for sale with two living rooms in Grodno on Kosmonauts Avenue, house 38A.Excellent…
$45,000
3 room apartment in Smarhon, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 9/9
Three-bedroom apartment in the East ❤️ For sale 3-k apartment with a good layout for a frien…
$32,000
3 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 4/9
Price on request
4 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
4 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/5
Spacious 4 apartment on Rybinovsky street 54 is for sale. The apartment is located on the 2n…
$70,000
2 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale is a cozy two-bedroom apartment with built-in furniture and appliances, located in …
$45,000
3 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 2/8
For sale 3-room apartment on the street Malyshchinskaya, 39. The apartment is located on the…
$70,000
3 room apartment in Parecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Parecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale an apartment in a blocked house at the address: ag.Porechie, street Green. Just 35 …
$33,000
4 room apartment in Geraneny, Belarus
4 room apartment
Geraneny, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 4-apartment in ag. Geranen, Ivievsky district. The apartment is located on the 1st …
$14,299
3 room apartment in Ladzenicki selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Ladzenicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale three-bedroom apartment on the first floor of a two-storey brick house in the villa…
$7,800
3 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 5/9
Three-bedroom apartment of the Czech project with renovation. A screed is poured throughout …
$71,999
4 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
4 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 58 m²
Floor 5/5
Do you dream of living near a forest and at the same time living in a developed part of the …
$52,000
Apartment in Navahrudak, Belarus
Apartment
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 56 m²
For sale part of the house on the street Trade, 17, Novogrudok. Total area of 55.5 square me…
$5,900
3 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/9
For sale 3-k apartment on 7 November 8 Corp. 1. Total area: 73.0 square meters. Living area:…
$66,500
3 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale a cozy 3-room apartment on the 3rd floor of a 5-storey brick house. The apartment h…
$42,500
2 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 8/9
For sale room 14.1 m2 (47/100 shares in the ownership of the apartment) in a stylish and bri…
$20,500
1 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 4/4
Unique 1-room apartment is located in the house No29 on Ozheshko street. The apartment is lo…
$45,000
2 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale warm, cozy and bright 2-room apartment on the 2nd floor of a brick house. The apart…
$32,000
1 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/9
Characteristics of the apartment: total area - 43 sq.m., residential 19.1 sq.m., kitchen 8 s…
$35,000
3 room apartment in Smarhon, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 5/5
Spacious apartment with kitchen 8.8 m2 in the center of Smorgoni ❤️ For sale 3-k apartment w…
$33,500
Apartment in Lida, Belarus
Apartment
Lida, Belarus
Area 38 m²
For sale 1/2 share of a residential building with a large plot, 15 acres, on Victory Avenue.…
$14,000
Apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
Apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/4
$95,000
1 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/8
For sale 1-room apartment on Nine.Rational planning!Room 17.2 sq.m., kitchen (8.8 sq.m.) wit…
$44,500
2 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 4/5
On sale a spacious two-bedroom apartment in a residential building on Vrublevskogo Street, 5…
$45,000
3 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale 3-room apartment with excellent renovation on the 5-floor panel 5-storey house on t…
$43,999
2 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale is a spacious, bright apartment on Gastello Street on the ground floor of a five-st…
$46,900
2 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale 2-room apartment on the street Krupskaya. The apartment is located on the 2nd floor…
$25,000
3 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/2
On sale 3-room apartment in a private apartment type house.Address: Lane Railway House 34.Th…
$57,000
