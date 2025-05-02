Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Belavezski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Belavezski selski Savet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
2 room apartment in Belavezski, Belarus
2 room apartment
Belavezski, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 4/4
2-room apartment, ag. Belovezhsky, Lenin str., 1984 p., 4/4 panel, 55.8 / 53.6 / 29.4 / 9.5,…
$15,600
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Belavezski, Belarus
4 room apartment
Belavezski, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 101 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment in a blocked residential building in Kamenetsky district. 1984 2nd floor. General.…
$25,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Belavezski, Belarus
2 room apartment
Belavezski, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 4/4
2-room apartment, ag. Belovezhsky, Shkolnaya Street, 1983, 4/4 panel, 54.7 / 52.6 / 29.0 / 9…
$26,800
Leave a request
Apartment in Belavezski, Belarus
Apartment
Belavezski, Belarus
Area 101 m²
Apartment in a blocked residential building in Kamenetsky district. 1984 2nd floor. General.…
$25,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Belavezski, Belarus
3 room apartment
Belavezski, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/4
Lot 8715. On sale is a spacious three-room apartment on the 1st floor of a 4-storey panel ho…
$30,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Belavezski, Belarus
3 room apartment
Belavezski, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/3
Sale of a three-room apartment in Kamenetsky district, ag. Belovezhsky 2006523-room apartmen…
$28,800
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Belavezski, Belarus
3 room apartment
Belavezski, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/4
3-room apartment, ag. Belovezhsky, Shkolnaya str., 1983 p., 1/4 panel, 70.8 / 66.1 / 40.4 / …
$30,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Belavezski, Belarus
2 room apartment
Belavezski, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/2
2-room apartment, ag. Belovezhsky, Parkova Street, 1986, 1/2 panel, 56.9 / 54.8 / 28.4 / 12.…
$16,500
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Belavezski, Belarus
4 room apartment
Belavezski, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/3
Sale of a four-room apartment in Kamenets district, ag. Belovezhsky 2038764-room apartment, …
$35,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Belavezski, Belarus
4 room apartment
Belavezski, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 81 m²
Floor 3/3
4-room apartment, ag. Belovezhsky, Yakub Kolas str., 1993 p., 3/3 panel, 85.4 / 81.0 / 53.7 …
$38,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Belavezski selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go