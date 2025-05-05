Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Vilejka, Belarus

8 properties total found
4 room apartment in Vilejka, Belarus
4 room apartment
Vilejka, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/5
Cozy 4-room apartment for a large family! ❤️ For sale a cozy four-room apartment in a good a…
$36,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
1 room apartment in Vilejka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Vilejka, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/5
One-bedroom apartment in the picturesque area of Vileiki ❤️ We offer you a great option - a …
$20,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Apartment in Vilejka, Belarus
Apartment
Vilejka, Belarus
Area 85 m²
We offer to your attention a spacious 4-room apartment in a two-family residential building.…
$29,900
1 bedroom apartment in Vilejka, Belarus
1 bedroom apartment
Vilejka, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 4/5
A 2-room apartment is sold in the Minsk region, Vileika, Gagarin St., 15. Panel House of …
Price on request
4 room apartment in Vilejka, Belarus
4 room apartment
Vilejka, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer to your attention a spacious 4-room apartment in a two-family residential building.…
$29,900
3 room apartment in Vilejka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vilejka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 5/5
Three-bedroom apartment in the center of Vileika! ❤️ Cozy three-bedroom apartment, ready for…
$38,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Vilejka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vilejka, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-bedroom apartment in a green area ❤️ We present to your attention a spacious two-bedroom…
$14,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
1 room apartment in Vilejka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Vilejka, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 2/5
One-bedroom apartment in the city center on the 2nd floor. ❤️For sale a cozy one-bedroom apa…
$21,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
