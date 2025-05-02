Apartments for sale in Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus

Show property on map Show properties list
3 room apartment in Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 94 m²
Floor 8/10
For sale luxury 3-room apartment with spectacular views and all the necessary furniture. The…
$114,000
Apartment in Scomyslica, Belarus
Apartment
Scomyslica, Belarus
Area 50 m²
For sale 2-room apartment (half house) with separate rooms in a blocked house with an adjace…
$69,000
Apartment 20 rooms in Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment 20 rooms
Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 20
Area 2 060 m²
Number of floors 3
Building for sale in Bogatyrevo village! Building for sale two kilometers from the Moscow Ri…
$950,000
3 room apartment in Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 7/9
Spacious 3-room apartment for sale in the nearest suburb of Minsk - Bogatyrevo!The apartment…
$82,000
Apartment in Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 22 m²
The price is reduced by 1/2 of a residential building (a 1-room apartment in a blocked resid…
$27,000
4 room apartment in Scomyslica, Belarus
4 room apartment
Scomyslica, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 134 m²
Floor 1/2
Townhouse 5 minutes from Minsk, agro-town Shchomyslitsa. ❤️ Townhouse for sale in 134 sq.m. …
$106,500
2 room apartment in Scomyslica, Belarus
2 room apartment
Scomyslica, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a 2-room apartment with separate rooms in a blocked house with an adjacent plot …
$69,000
1 room apartment in Aziarco, Belarus
1 room apartment
Aziarco, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale a cozy one-bedroom apartment of improved layout in 10 minutes by public transport t…
$51,900
