Apartments for sale in Homyel Region, Belarus

174 properties total found
1 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
1 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/5
Spacious bright apartment in a cozy area of Gomel!Address: Gomel, Volotov district, 16 Olymp…
$33,000
3 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
3 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/9
Contract number with the agency 89/1 of 2025-05-05
$55,000
4 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
4 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/9
Contract number with the agency 29/1 of 2025-04-24
$50,000
2 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
2 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale bright cozy 2-room apartment in the central area, located at the address: Gomel str…
$44,000
4 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
4 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/10
On sale is a bright, spacious four-room apartment. It is located in the railway area. The ap…
$65,000
4 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
4 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/10
Spacious apartment on Yaroslavskaya street 5, on a comfortable second floor. The infrastruct…
$63,000
2 room apartment in Krasnaye, Belarus
2 room apartment
Krasnaye, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/5
We offer the ideal option of a cozy two-room apartment in ag. Red, Gomel district on the str…
$29,000
2 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
2 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/10
Spacious 2-room apartment for sale in a new house in the heart of the city with modern high-…
$77,900
3 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
3 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 3/7
** Location**: The city center, literally everything is at hand - cafes, shops, transport, a…
$67,000
3 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
3 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/9
For sale a cozy 3-room apartment in Novobelitsky district Street Pearl 20, near the shopping…
$62,000
3 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
3 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 5/5
Spacious three-room apartment for sale on Pearl Street, 32 (Novobelica, Mr. Crystal) Brick h…
$39,500
1 room apartment in Rechytsa, Belarus
1 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/3
We offer for sale a one-room apartment located on the street. Neftyanikov, 62A in the city o…
$18,000
2 room apartment in Rechytsa, Belarus
2 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/5
We offer for sale a two-bedroom apartment located on Panova Street, 9 in the city of Rechits…
$22,000
3 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
3 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/5
Street. Rogachevskaya, 4 is a three-room apartment of European format (Eurotroshka), with a …
$60,000
1 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
1 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 8/9
For sale a bright, spacious one-room apartment in a small-family type house. The apartment i…
$21,000
4 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
4 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 86 m²
Floor 2/10
On sale four-room apartment on Vladimirov Street, 7. The apartment with a total area of 86.1…
$64,500
1 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale 1-room sq. Small-family type at the address: Mozyr, Boulevard of Youth, 14. (near t…
$18,000
Apartment in Homyel, Belarus
Apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Area 50 m²
For sale 57/100 shares of one-storey blocked house with a total area of 50.4 square meters i…
$10,000
3 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
3 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 8/10
Spacious apartment to a brick house, two huge loggias overlooking the street. Soviet. In 20…
$58,000
1 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
1 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 5/5
A one -room apartment is sold in a quiet sleeping area of ​​the city, located at the address…
$24,000
2 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
2 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 8/9
Spacious and bright two-bedroom apartment in good condition. The rooms are separate. The win…
$39,500
1 room apartment in Rechytsa, Belarus
1 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/9
We offer for sale a one-room apartment of a small family type, located on Dostoevsky Street,…
$10,000
2 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
2 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/5
Laconic two-bedroom apartment in the Railway district of Gomel. It itself is located in the …
$35,000
Apartment in Homyel, Belarus
Apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Area 36 m²
On sale a dedicated part of the house (apartment) on Kotovsky Street.The total area is 35.9 …
$21,500
1 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/5
One-room apartment for sale at the address: Mozyr, Boulevard of Youth, 21b.The apartment is …
$27,000
2 room apartment in Zhlobin, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhlobin, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 8/9
We offer to your attention a spacious 2-room apartment with high-quality repairs, at the add…
$44,000
2 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
2 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 9/9
For sale 2-room apartment with a view of the river in the area "Swedish hill". All wooden wi…
$63,500
2 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
2 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 7/9
On sale is a bright, spacious two-bedroom apartment on the street. Ogorenko, 25 (Volotova). …
$43,000
2 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
2 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/5
Spacious 2-room apartment for sale in a landscaped area on Pavlov Street, 3. The apartment i…
$35,000
3 room apartment in Rechytsa, Belarus
3 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
We offer for sale a three-room apartment located on the street. Snezhkova, 26 in the city of…
$25,000
Properties features in Homyel Region, Belarus

