Apartments for sale in Kamyanyets, Belarus

18 properties total found
2 room apartment in Kamyanyets, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kamyanyets, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/2
2-room apartment, Kamenets, 40 years BSSR street, 1959, 1/2 brick, 46.1 / 46.1 / 29.2 / 7.3,…
$18,200
3 room apartment in Kamyanyets, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kamyanyets, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 3/5
3-bedroom apartment, Kamenets, Brestskaya str., 1993, 3 / 5 brick, 64.7 / 62.5 / 38.8 / 7.9,…
$23,000
3 room apartment in Kamyanyets, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kamyanyets, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/4
3-room apartment, Kamenets, Brestskaya Street, 1980, 1/4 panel, 62.4 / 58.8 / 35.9 / 7.8, ba…
$23,700
3 room apartment in Kamyanyets, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kamyanyets, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment in a blocked residential building in Kamenets. 1938 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 72.6 …
$17,200
4 room apartment in Kamyanyets, Belarus
4 room apartment
Kamyanyets, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/3
Sale of a four-room apartment in Kamenetsky district, Kamenetz 1829264-room apartment, Kamen…
$35,000
2 room apartment in Kamyanyets, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kamyanyets, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/5
2-room apartment, Kamenets, Pionerska Street, 1994, 2/5 panel, 57.3 / 54.8 / 30.0 / 9.1, sep…
$23,800
1 room apartment in Kamyanyets, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kamyanyets, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 3/5
1-bedroom apartment, Kamenets, Brestskaya str., 1987, 3 / 5 brick, 42.0 / 38.7 / 22.7 / 7.0,…
$17,000
2 room apartment in Kamyanyets, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kamyanyets, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/4
2-room apartment, Kamenets, Brestskaya str., 1986, 2/4 panel, 53.4 / 49.8 / 27.5 / 7.6, bath…
$23,700
4 room apartment in Kamyanyets, Belarus
4 room apartment
Kamyanyets, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 81 m²
Floor 3/4
4-room apartment, Kamenets, Brestskaya str., 1988, 3/4 panel, 80.6 / 52.3 / 9.1, bathroom se…
$35,000
3 room apartment in Kamyanyets, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kamyanyets, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/4
3-bedroom apartment, Kamenets, Brestskaya str., 1981, 3/4 panel, 61.6 / 58.1 / 35.3 / 7.9, b…
$28,800
Apartment in Kamyanyets, Belarus
Apartment
Kamyanyets, Belarus
Area 57 m²
Apartment in a blocked residential building in Kamenets. 1938 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 72.6 …
$17,200
2 room apartment in Kamyanyets, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kamyanyets, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/5
2-room apartment, Kamenets, Brestskaya str., 1986, 4 / 5 brick, 49.5 / 49.5 / 31.6 / 5.7, se…
$21,000
2 room apartment in Kamyanyets, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kamyanyets, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/3
2-room apartment, Kamenets, Brestskaya str., 1971, 1 / 3 brick, 56.7 / 53.8 / 34.6 / 7.3, ba…
$24,800
4 room apartment in Kamyanyets, Belarus
4 room apartment
Kamyanyets, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 81 m²
Floor 5/5
4-room apartment, Kamenets, Matrosov str., 1990, 5 / 5 panel, 84.7 / 81.1 / 54.1 / 9.0, bath…
$27,000
3 room apartment in Kamyanyets, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kamyanyets, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/4
3-room apartment, Kamenets, Brestskaya str., 1982, 3/4 panel, 63.4 / 59.8 / 36.4 / 7.84, bat…
$24,000
2 room apartment in Kamyanyets, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kamyanyets, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/5
2-room apartment, Kamenets, Pioneerskaya str., 1994 p., 1 / 5 panel, 55.1 / 30.2 / 9.1, sepa…
$29,000
4 room apartment in Kamyanyets, Belarus
4 room apartment
Kamyanyets, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/5
4-room apartment, Kamenets, Brestskaya str., 2000, 2 / 5 brick, 82.6 / 80.0 / 51.8 / 10.7, b…
$46,500
2 room apartment in Kamyanyets, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kamyanyets, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/2
Sale of a two-room apartment in the Kamenetsky district, Kamenetz 1927512-room apartment, Ka…
$12,000
