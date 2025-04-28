Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus

114 properties total found
1 room apartment in Lyasny, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/5
On sale 1-bedroom apartment in an ecologically clean area of Borovlyany - ag Lesnoy, Mirnaya…
$52,000
3 room apartment in Kopishche, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/10
For sale a modern three-bedroom apartment in Kopische Minsk districtNet sale.Repairs are mad…
$126,900
Apartment in Kopishche, Belarus
Apartment
Kopishche, Belarus
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 16
When buying apartments – 2 parking spaces as a gift! Read more on the site: www.sit.by/bc…
$147,500
1 room apartment in Barawlyany, Belarus
1 room apartment
Barawlyany, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/4
Let's start from the beginning. Minsk or suburbs? The eternal question is: live in the bustl…
$73,000
2 room apartment in Kopishche, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/8
For sale is a bright and spacious 2-room apartment with an area of 59.1 m2 on the National S…
$119,000
2 room apartment in Kopishche, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/10
We present to your attention a unique opportunity to become the owner of an apartment with a…
$86,500
3 room apartment in Lieskaŭka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lieskaŭka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale a three-bedroom apartment in a blocked house in the suburbs of Minsk - the perfect …
$105,000
3 room apartment in Kopishche, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 16/16
For sale exclusive with a panoramic view of Minsk 3-room apartment premium class 100% ready …
$173,000
2 room apartment in Kopishche, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/8
A bright, cozy equipped 2-room apartment with a new repair, on Mikhail Milya Street, is sold…
$145,000
1 room apartment in Lyasny, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 10/10
Spacious and bright apartment in the center of ag. Forest ❤️ A comfortable one-bedroom apart…
$59,000
2 room apartment in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/10
Virtual tour on PC watch here! Imagine...You wake up in the morning in your new apartment. Y…
$78,900
Apartment in Kopishche, Belarus
Apartment
Kopishche, Belarus
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 16
When buying apartments – Parking place as a gift! Read more on the site: www.sit.by/bcpre…
$56,600
1 room apartment in Sonyechny, Belarus
1 room apartment
Sonyechny, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale a bright and cozy one-bedroom apartment in a brick house with a modern ventilated f…
$72,490
1 bedroom apartment in Kopishche, Belarus
1 bedroom apartment
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 8
Promotion!   Only the first 20 customers are the cost of business - apartments at a reduced …
$31,050
2 room apartment in Kopishche, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 6/6
Exclusive offer!The cost is relevant until 30.04.2025!For sale 2-room apartment with its own…
$95,800
3 room apartment in Kopishche, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 16/16
For sale exclusive Eurotreshka 100% readiness in the heart of the district, on the extreme f…
$173,000
3 room apartment in Kopishche, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 4/6
This apartment you can buy both for cash and on credit, leasing, installments are provided. …
$98,513
3 room apartment in Lyasny, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale is a bright, cozy two-bedroom apartment in the most popular area for those who appr…
$95,000
3 room apartment in Sonyechny, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sonyechny, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 94 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale a large, bright, modern three-bedroom apartment with designer repairs. Large hall, …
$220,000
3 room apartment in Kopishche, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 16/16
For sale exclusive Eurotreshka 100% readiness in the heart of the district, on the extreme f…
$173,000
1 room apartment in Kopishche, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 7/23
For sale a modern apartment with eurorenovation with a total area indicated by the National …
$87,000
Apartment in Korolev Stan, Belarus
Apartment
Korolev Stan, Belarus
Area 21 m²
We are selling a multifunctional room! Luxury location, from Minsk 10 km, Queen Stan. Contra…
$11,799
1 room apartment in Lyasny, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 6/10
Apartment in an ecologically clean area ❤️ One-room apartment located in an ecologically cle…
$64,900
3 room apartment in Kopishche, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/9
For sale three-bedroom apartment with a terrace in the residential complex "New Borovaya" in…
$160,000
5 room apartment in Barawlyany, Belarus
5 room apartment
Barawlyany, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 356 m²
Floor 2/2
Sale of 2 level cottage in the nearest suburb of Minsk D. Borovlyany. On a plot of 11 acres …
$220,000
3 room apartment in Kopishche, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 10/23
Comfortable apartment 77.4 m2 with a beautiful atmosphere and wonderful views from the windo…
$199,000
1 room apartment in Kopishche, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 8/9
- For sale bright 1 room apartment in the LCD Novy Borovaya. No finishing. The most popular …
$73,000
3 room apartment in Kopishche, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 4/6
Excellent 3-room apartment in New Borovaya ❤️ Stylish and comfortable apartment with a cozy …
$189,900
1 room apartment in Kopishche, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/10
Ready one-bedroom apartment from the developer on Pilotnaya Street, 22 with a total area of …
$77,708
2 room apartment in Kopishche, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 12/23
For sale is a spacious two-bedroom apartment with an excellent layout located in the Mountai…
$74,000
