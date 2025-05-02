Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Naracki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
3 room apartment in Narach, Belarus
3 room apartment
Narach, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
Продается уютная квартира в двухквартирном блокированном доме, расположенном в живописном аг…
$26,700
Leave a request
Apartment in Narach, Belarus
Apartment
Narach, Belarus
Area 63 m²
Продается уютная квартира в двухквартирном блокированном доме, расположенном в живописном аг…
$26,700
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer a unique offer for a recreation center - two houses near the lake in the village of…
$51,500
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Narach, Belarus
5 room apartment
Narach, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 187 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale estate 2014 built, ready to live. The resort area. Lake Naroch and sanatorium Prioz…
$87,000
Leave a request
Room in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Room
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 1 000 m²
For sale agro-stead complex " Forest Manor ", Abrami ( Naroch ), 82 hectares of land Myadel …
$250,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
3 bedroom apartment
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
Продается уютная квартира в двухквартирном блокированном доме, расположенном в живописном аг…
$26,700
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Narach, Belarus
2 room apartment
Narach, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 5/5
2 rooms for sale. apartment with a renovation In the most beautiful resort city of the Repub…
$63,000
Leave a request
Room in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Room
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 510 m²
Number of floors 3
Imagine a place where time seems to have stopped and nature reveals its most beautiful secre…
$75,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 157 m²
For sale part of an apartment building, on the first coastline of Lake Naroch with its pier …
$135,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go