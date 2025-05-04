Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homyel
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Homyel, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
121 property total found
2 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
2 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer to buy a 2-room apartment in one of the most attractive areas of the city! The Sovi…
$38,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
2 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/5
Great location of the house: a large well -maintained courtyard with a playground, near the …
$33,500
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
1 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/5
Spacious 1-room apartment (stop "Zhukov Street"). Located in an area with a developed infras…
$24,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
1 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 8/9
For sale a bright, spacious one-room apartment in a small-family type house. The apartment i…
$21,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
3 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale three-room apartment on the street Jubilee, 28. Located on the first floor of a fiv…
$35,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
2 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale is a 2-room apartment in a neat residential condition with furniture, located at th…
$42,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
1 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 3/4
In Novobelitsa (International Street, 1) a one-room apartment is sold. It is located on the …
$26,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
2 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 8/9
Spacious and bright two-bedroom apartment in good condition. The rooms are separate. The win…
$39,500
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
3 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/5
Street. Rogachevskaya, 4 is a three-room apartment of European format (Eurotroshka), with a …
$60,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
1 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 6/16
Cozy and bright one-bedroom apartment of small-family type in the Soviet district, which wil…
$31,500
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
3 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 7/18
Spacious 3-room apartment for sale in an excellent area on the street. Ilyich, 61. Located o…
$68,500
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
3 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 81 m²
Floor 6/16
For sale 3-room apartment in a new building in a young area of Gomel. Apartment without inte…
$70,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
1 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 11/18
Spacious one-room apartment for sale on the 11th floor of an 18-storey monolithic house in t…
$51,167
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
2 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 7/9
On the street Vladimirova, 57, on the 7th floor of a 9-storey house, sold two-room not corne…
$40,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
4 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/10
On sale is a bright, spacious four-room apartment. It is located in the railway area. The ap…
$65,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Homyel, Belarus
Apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Area 50 m²
For sale 57/100 shares of one-storey blocked house with a total area of 50.4 square meters i…
$10,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
3 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 8/10
Spacious apartment to a brick house, two huge loggias overlooking the street. Soviet. In 20…
$58,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
1 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 7/9
Spacious 1-room apartment for sale in the center of the most popular microdistrict of our ci…
$43,750
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
2 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/9
On Sviridova Street, 16, on a comfortable 3rd floor, a two-bedroom apartment is sold. The t…
$46,500
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
2 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 9/9
For sale 2-room apartment with a view of the river in the area "Swedish hill". All wooden wi…
$63,500
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
2 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 12/14
On sale 1⁄2 share of a two-bedroom apartment on Mazurov street 113A. The apartment with a to…
$21,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
2 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale 2-bedroom apartment in a panel house in the center of the city of Gomel, on the str…
$35,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
3 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 54 m²
Floor 9/9
For sale 3-room apartment in a brick house on Zhukov street. 1 room pass. There's a neat cle…
$40,500
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
3 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 9/9
For sale room 21 m2 in a three-room apartment and 1⁄2 share of common premises (kitchen, hal…
$26,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
2 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 5/5
We offer you a cozy, bright 2-room apartment in the Soviet district. The apartment has a con…
$39,500
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
2 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/10
For sale is a bright, warm and cozy 2-room apartment with a total area of 52.5 sq.m. in a ne…
$52,500
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
2 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/9
For sale a good two-bedroom apartment in the heart of Volotov - on Sviridova street 37. It i…
$42,500
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
2 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 5/9
For sale 2-room apartment in a panel house built in 1978 on the street 50 years of the facto…
$37,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
1 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 2/3
On the street Highway D.9, on the ideal second floor, a one-room apartment is for sale. Hig…
$15,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
3 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/10
Three-bedroom apartment in 17 microdistrict, 41 Khataevich Street.Apartment in the most popu…
$69,900
Leave a request

Properties features in Homyel, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go