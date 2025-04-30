Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Minsk Region, Belarus

Maladzyechna
47
Barysaw
105
Baraulanski selski Savet
113
Kalodziscanski selski Savet
87
945 properties total found
3 room apartment in Starobin, Belarus
3 room apartment
Starobin, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 4/5
Cozy 3-room apartment - the perfect choice for a family! ❤️ A wonderful three-bedroom apartm…
$37,700
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Starobin, Belarus
2 room apartment
Starobin, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/3
Cozy two-bedroom apartment for sale - your perfect home! ❤️ We present to your attention a b…
$26,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale an excellent 2-room apartment with Euro-renovation in the city-satellite Smolevichi…
$67,500
4 room apartment in Lyasny, Belarus
4 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Floor 7/10
4 bedroom apartment, ag. Forest, str. Trinity 43 4 room apartment , 7/8-10 et., panel , 2013…
$113,500
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
Exclusive two-bedroom apartment with its own fireplace! ❤️ We present to your attention a sp…
$46,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Zaslawye, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zaslawye, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/9
On sale 2-room apartment in Zaslavl.Come and live!The apartment is located on the first high…
$76,000
Room in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Room
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, exclusive new unique estate cottage in a premium pine forest, 100% ready with furn…
$220,000
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 3/9
For sale bright, cozy 3-room apartment with large isolated living rooms on 3/9 brick house i…
$55,000
2 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 2/2
Excellent 2 bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor next to Victory Park! ❤️ The apartment for sa…
$34,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
4 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
4 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 87 m²
Floor 3/5
A four-room apartment from the developer in the Green Harbor residential complex in the Moun…
$119,768
3 room apartment in Kryvicy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kryvicy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment in a brick house with a plot in the center of Ag. Krivichi ❤️Cozy apartment with g…
$25,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
3 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/5
Spacious 3-room apartment ❤️ Warm three-bedroom apartment with a good layout. Address: Boris…
$47,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Valikae Scikleva, Belarus
3 room apartment
Valikae Scikleva, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 105 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale 1/6 share (apartment of 105 square meters) in a blocked house.The apartment is loca…
$105,000
2 room apartment in Sonyechny, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sonyechny, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/5
Perfect place to live! The village of Sonechny is ecology, silence, space and comfort of cou…
$92,000
2 room apartment in Barawlyany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barawlyany, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 10/10
Apartment in LCD "Amber" ❤️ Cozy two-bedroom apartment with a convenient and thoughtful layo…
$84,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Kopishche, Belarus
1 bedroom apartment
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 8
Promotion!   Only the first 20 customers are the cost of business - apartments at a reduced …
$31,050
2 room apartment in Starobin, Belarus
2 room apartment
Starobin, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 3/3
Cozy two-bedroom apartment for sale - the perfect home for your family! ❤️ We offer you a un…
$26,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Zhodzina, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 8/12
For sale 3-room apartment in the center of Zhodino. - The total area of the apartment is 63.…
$58,000
3 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/1
$170,500
3 room apartment in Luban, Belarus
3 room apartment
Luban, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/2
Spacious townhouse for sale in a modern agro-town with developed infrastructure. Three-bedro…
$11,000
1 room apartment in Ratamka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Ratamka, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/5
1 room apartment in the residential complex "Pirs", in the nearest suburb, 7 km to Minsk on …
$89,000
3 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 5/9
Spacious and bright apartment with a good layout ❤️Spacious apartment with two loggias and a…
$52,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
1 room apartment in Partyzanski, Belarus
1 room apartment
Partyzanski, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/1
1-room is sold. Apartment in a two -apartment building in the village of Partisan. good con…
$8,500
3 room apartment in Kopishche, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 7/7
Address: D. Kopiche, Pilotnaya St., 8 LCD "New Borovaya" Number of rooms 3, including separ…
$104,900
1 room apartment in Zhodzina, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 5/5
1-bedroom apartment in the heart of the city ❤️ Warm one-bedroom apartment in a brick house …
$27,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
4 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
4 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/5
Two rooms in a 4-room apartment. Half the apartment. ❤️ Cozy two rooms in a 4-room apartment…
$15,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
1 room apartment in Ratamka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Ratamka, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/7
1 room apartment in the residential complex "Pirs", in the nearest suburb, 8 km to Minsk on …
$89,900
2 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/5
Cozy two-bedroom apartment in Soligorsk! ❤️ Excellent location of the house and developed in…
$35,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 6/6
A three-room apartment from the developer in the Green Harbor residential complex in the Mou…
$125,896
2 room apartment in Ivyanets, Belarus
2 room apartment
Ivyanets, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale neat and cozy apartment in a blocked house in the center of the urban village of Iv…
$27,500
Property types in Minsk Region

studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Minsk Region, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
